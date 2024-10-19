Saints Shut out for First Time this Season by Lancers

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-3-0-0, 10 pts) tossed 34 shots on goal, but could not solve Mikhail Yegorov in a shutout defeat, 5-0, against the Omaha Lancers (3-4-0-0, 6 pts) Friday night at ImOn Arena.

It's the first time the Fighting Saints have been shut out at home in the regular season since December of 2023.

The Fighting Saints came out of the gates quickly in their first home game in a couple of weeks. However, the Lancers struck first a little over five minutes into the game. After that goal, the Saints struggled to gain momentum in the game. Omaha doubled its advantage just under three minutes later.

Dubuque had chances to try to cut into the deficit with a couple of power-play opportunities, but the Saints struggled to create good looks. Overall, the power play went 0-for-4 on the night.

The second period saw the Lancers double the advantage from two to four, scoring once in the first five minutes of the period and again in the waning stages with just over a minute to play. The third goal came on Omaha's first, and only, power play of the night. It was just the second time that the Dubuque penalty kill has been bested this year. Omaha scored its fifth goal of the night with 20 seconds left in the third period to make the 5-0 final score.

Liam Beerman got the start for the Fighting Saints in net and stopped 23 of 28 Lancers shots, including plenty of highlight-reel saves.

The Fighting Saints are right back in action Saturday night. They head to West Des Moines to take on the Buccaneers in Dubuque's second Cowbell Cup game this year. Puck drop is set for 6:00 pm.

