Phantoms Drop 3-2 Decision to Lincoln

October 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms' Grant Young in action

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Grant Young in action(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Despite scoring on the game's opening shift, the Youngstown Phantoms (3-5-0-0, 6pts) surrendered the next three goals of the game and fell just short with their third period comeback, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Lincoln swept both games of the weekend series, completing just the third weekend sweep in regulation at the Covelli Centre since the start of the 2022-23 season.

"If that's the best team in the West, I think we're all right," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We got off to a great start. I thought we did a lot of good things, a lot of good things to build on. Happy with our guys' effort, happy with our start. (There were) a couple of mistakes from young players that we'll get fixed. I'm really encouraged."

The game did start great for the Phantoms, with the team cashing in on the opening shift. Adam Benák slipped a pass between a defender's skates in the neutral zone, springing Michael Mesic down the left wing. Mesic snapped a wrister past Yan Shostak just 24 seconds into the game, giving the Phantoms their first lead of the weekend. Youngstown almost doubled the lead off the ensuing faceoff, but Ryan Rucinski 's shot from the left circle rang off the right post after beating Shostak.

Lincoln scored the next three goals to grab a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Lefty Markonidis snapped a wrister from the right circle past Owen Lepak at 3:30 of the first to tie the game at 1-1. Jack Pechar was left alone in front of the Youngstown net and beat Lepak at 3:28 of the second to put the Stars ahead, and Blake Montgomery scored on the breakaway at 14:26. Lincoln is outscoring their opponents 14-5 in the second period so far this season while Youngstown is being outscored 9-3 in the middle frame.

Youngstown got an early goal in the third period to help them get back in the game. Conner de Haro got a shot to squeak through William Prowse at 4:35 to trim the deficit to 3-2. De Haro leads the Youngstown blueline with 2 goals and 5 points on the year. Minutes later, Mikey Burchill got loose for a shorthanded breakaway that Prowse turned aside, stoning what was the Phantoms' best look at the net for the remainder of regulation, including two power plays that went by the wayside for Youngstown, who went 0/4 on the night with the man advantage.

Lepak was stellar between the pipes for Youngstown, turning aside 23/26, including stopping a Lincoln 2-on-0 in the third period to help keep the Phantoms within a goal. Shostak started for Lincoln, but left the game at 17:47 of the first due to injury, stopping 7/8. Prowse earned the win, stopping 17/18.

By The Numbers

Shots - 26

Saves - 23

Power Play - 0/4

Penalty Kill - 3/3

Goals - de Haro, Mesic

Assists - Ben ák, Huston, Osburn, Smith

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/11931

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.