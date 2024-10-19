Lancers Shut out the Saints

October 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Lancers began the week in Dubuque, Iowa to take on the top team in the Eastern Conference. Last weekend the Lancers swept the Chicago Steel at home outscoring the Steel over the course of two games by a 6 goal margin. Meanwhile, the Dubuque Fighting Saints split the week with a 3-goal win over the Fargo Force and a 3-goal loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Lancers picked up where they left off last weekend as they would thoroughly dominate the East's top team. The Lancers first goal would come from forward Sam Scheetz after a beautiful backhand feed from Jamison Sluys, Scheetz would shoot it past the glove of Dubuque netminder Liam Beerman to give Omaha the early 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, Grant Dillard would extend his goal streak at three games after scoring off a rebound to stretch Omaha's lead at 2-0. The Lancers would continue to press but would go into the locker room up 2-0.

The second period would have much of the same for the orange and black as just under 4 minutes into the middle frame, the Lancers would go on the power-play against the top penalty kill in the league. The Lancers would go to work and cash in on the power-play after forward David Deputy would score off a rebound from a shot off the end boards to help extend Omaha's lead to 3-0. The Lancers would continue to press after David Deputy came out of the penalty box for serving a tripping infraction, Omaha would go on a 2-on-0 break with Deputy trying for his second goal of the night while receiving a feed from Hunter Ramos. Beerman would rob Deputy to prevent things from getting worse for the Fighting Saints.

Late in the second, the Lancers would continue to pour it on with Ben Osiashvili capping off yet another strong period for the Lancers to put Omaha up 4-0 heading into the third period of play.

The third period would set up nicely for Omaha thanks in large part to veteran goalie Mikhail Yegorov. Yegorov would make some fantastic saves throughout the third to help put the game on ice helping him secure a shutout victory. For good measure, the Lancers would get on the board once more later in the game as Grant Dillard would get his second of the game and 4 th in his last three games to put Omaha once again in the win column with a 5-0 drubbing of Dubuque. Since head coach Colton St. Clair came into Omaha, the Lancers have now outscored their opponents a whopping 12-1.

The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night in Cedar Rapids to take on the RoughRiders. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.