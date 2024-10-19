Lancers Down the Roughriders

October 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA- The Omaha Lancers concluded their weekend Saturday Night in Cedar Rapids where they would clash with the RoughRiders. The Lancers would come into the contest on a three game win streak while the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders ended their three-game skid last night against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

The first period would have both teams playing sharp as they would be mirror images of one another-turning each other over with sound forechecking. However, late in the first Cedar Rapids would get on the board as forward Daniel Astapovich would score on an odd man rush to give the RoughRiders the 1-0 lead going into the second period of play.

The Lancers came out dominating early on in the middle frame as they would put Cedar Rapids on its heels throughout. Late in the second, the Lancers would finally cash in. Forward Grant Dillard extended his goal scoring streak to 4 games put one behind RoughRiders netminder Rudy Guimond with Dillard's backhand shot going off a Cedar Rapids d-man and ricocheting in the back of the cage to knot it up at one goal apiece going into the third period of play.

The Lancers continued their dominant play into the third period as they would continue to press throughout. Just under a minute into the third, defenseman Noah Jones would score with a wrist shot from the blue line to help propel Omaha to a 2-1 advantage. Later Grant Dillard, who continues to be red hot would score on a 2-on-1 break with a beautiful pass coming from Drew DellaSalla to extend Omaha's lead at 3-1. The Lancers and Mikhail Yegorov would continue to hold off Cedar Rapids before forward David Deputy would score an empty netter to cap off a 4-1 Lancers victory to extend Omaha's win streak at 4 games.

The Lancers will be back in action Friday Night against the Fargo Force at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

