Steel Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel, in coordination with the United States Hockey League, released their 2024-2025 regular season schedule Tuesday with the release of games excluding the USHL Fall Classic which will be announced separately at a later date.

The 2024-2025 season marks the 25th season of Chicago Steel hockey and will be the club's tenth season playing at Fox Valley Ice Arena after relocating to Geneva from Bensenville in 2015.

Mirroring the layout of the 2023-2024 season, the Steel will play each of the other 15 USHL teams during the regular season. All home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Steel will open the season with a pair of Fall Classic matchups in Cranberry Township, PA the week of Sept. 16 before hosting their home opener on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 pm against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Chicago will wrap up its home opening weekend against the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:05 pm.

Following their home opening weekend, the Steel will travel to take on the defending Eastern Conference Champion Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday, Oct. 4.

After a road trip to Omaha, Nebraska, the Steel will return to familiar soil and get their first matchup with their closest neighbors in Wisconsin, the Madison Capitols, with a home-and-home series starting with a road contest on Friday, Oct. 18 and wrapping at home on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:05 pm, the first two of eight scheduled games against Madison. That weekend will conclude with a Sunday matchup with Des Moines on Oct. 20 at 4:05 pm.

The Steel will begin November on the road against the Green Bay Gamblers, who knocked out the Steel in the First Round of the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs, on Friday, Nov. 1. The Steel will host the Gamblers the following night on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:05 pm, which coincides with the CCM World Invite taking place in Chicagoland that weekend, the largest youth hockey tournament in the world.

Chicago is scheduled to play Green Bay a total of nine times during the regular season, the most matchups against any opponent, with five matchups at home. One of the road matchups will take place in Green Bay the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Steel will pick up action with a single home game on Thanksgiving weekend against the Capitols on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:05 pm, marking the first time the Steel will be home on Thanksgiving Weekend since 2020.

December features four of six games played in Geneva, beginning with a home-and-home set against the Capitols that opens on the road on Friday, Dec. 6, before moving home on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:05 pm.

Following the USHL holiday break, Chicago will restart at home hosting two highly anticipated games against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:05 pm, and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 pm.

Chicago will ring in the New Year on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede with games on Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4, marking Chicago's first regular season trip to Sioux Falls since February 2019.

The Steel play four home games in January before ending the month in Kearney, Neb. for a pair of games against the Tri-City Storm.

After a weekend road trip in early February, ten of the next 12 games are scheduled to be played at home. A President's Day Weekend home set against Youngstown kicks off the lengthy span of games at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:05 pm, and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:05 pm.

March is the busiest month on the home calendar for the Steel with seven games in Geneva and a season-long five consecutive home games.

The defending Clark Cup Champion Fargo Force will visit Chicago on Friday, Mar. 7 at 7:05 pm, and Saturday, Mar. 8 at 6:05 pm, the first matchups in Geneva for the two teams since the 2021 Clark Cup Final. A Sunday matinee with Dubuque concludes the weekend on Sunday, Mar. 9 at 3:05 pm marking the lone home tripleheader weekend of the season.

Later in March, Chicago will travel to Plymouth, Mich., and dual with the NTDP U18 team on Friday, Mar. 21, and Saturday, Mar. 22, before taking on the U17 team on Sunday, Mar. 23.

After the road tripleheader, the Steel will welcome the Sioux City Musketeers to Fox Valley Ice Arena for the first time in six years with games on Saturday, Mar. 29 at 6:05 pm, and Sunday, Mar. 30 at 3:05 pm.

The regular season will wrap up against Muskegon with a road matchup on Friday, Apr. 11 before a contest on home ice on Saturday, Apr. 12 at 6:05 pm.

The schedule and game times are subject to change. The team's preseason schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Group tickets and premium seating will go on sale Monday, July 8.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced in August prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

Season ticket plans for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built with flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.