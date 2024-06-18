Capitols Release 2024-25 Season Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







MIDDLETON, Wisc. - The Madison Capitols have unveiled their schedule for the 2024-25 season, which will be the 10th anniversary of the return to the USHL.

After starting the season at the Fall Classic, the Capitols will host a back-to-back against Youngstown and Muskegon to kick off the home portion of the schedule. These games will take place during the final weekend of September on the 27th and 28th.

Madison will meet Eastern Conference opponents 44 times during the regular season including nine matchups against in-state rival Green Bay. The remainder of the schedule features 16 games against the Western Conference opponents.

Today's release consists of 60 of the 62 games during the 2024-25 season. The final two games of the schedule to take place during the annual Fall Classic will be announced at a later date.

Other schedule highlights:

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with MC84 Memberships, which are available now. Flex plans for the 2024-25 season are also on sale now. To get more information, contact the front office by heading over to this site.

Regular Season Schedule

SEPTEMBER

Sep. 27 vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Sep. 28 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks

OCTOBER

Oct. 4 at Tri-City Storm

Oct. 5 at Tri-City Storm

Oct. 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers

Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Steel

Oct. 19 at Chicago Steel

Oct. 25 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Oct. 26 at Green Bay Gamblers

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1 vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Nov. 2 vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Nov. 8 at Des Moines Buccaneers

Nov. 9 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Nov. 15 at USNTDP U18

Nov. 16 at USNTDP U18

Nov. 17 at Youngstown Phantoms

Nov. 22 vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Nov. 23 vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Nov. 30 at Chicago Steel

DECEMBER

Dec. 6 vs. Chicago Steel

Dec. 7 at Chicago Steel

Dec. 13 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks

Dec. 14 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks

Dec. 27 at Green Bay Gamblers

Dec. 28 at Green Bay Gamblers

JANUARY

Jan. 3 at Green Bay Gamblers

Jan. 4 vs. Green Bay Gamblers

Jan. 10 at Sioux Falls Stampede

Jan. 11 at Sioux Falls Stampede

Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Steel

Jan. 18 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Jan. 24 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks

Jan. 25 at Chicago Steel

Jan. 31 at Omaha Lancers

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Omaha Lancers

Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Steel

Feb. 8 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Feb. 14 at Green Bay Gamblers

Feb. 15 vs. Green Bay Gamblers

Feb. 16 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

Feb. 21 vs. USNTDP U17

Feb. 22 vs. Fargo Force

Feb. 23 vs. Fargo Force

Feb. 28 vs. USNTDP U18

MARCH

Mar. 1 at Waterloo Black Hawks

Mar. 7 at Youngstown Phantoms

Mar. 8 at Youngstown Phantoms

Mar. 9 at USNTDP U17

Mar. 14 vs. USNTDP U17

Mar. 15 vs. USNTDP U17

Mar. 16 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Mar. 21 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Mar. 22 at Dubuque Fighting Saints

Mar. 28 at Muskegon Lumberjacks

Mar. 29 at Muskegon Lumberjacks

Mar. 30 at Muskegon Lumberjacks

APRIL

Apr. 4 vs. Lincoln Stars

Apr. 5 vs. Lincoln Stars

Apr. 11 at Dubuque Fighting Saints

Apr. 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers

