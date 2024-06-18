Capitols Release 2024-25 Season Schedule
June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols News Release
MIDDLETON, Wisc. - The Madison Capitols have unveiled their schedule for the 2024-25 season, which will be the 10th anniversary of the return to the USHL.
After starting the season at the Fall Classic, the Capitols will host a back-to-back against Youngstown and Muskegon to kick off the home portion of the schedule. These games will take place during the final weekend of September on the 27th and 28th.
Madison will meet Eastern Conference opponents 44 times during the regular season including nine matchups against in-state rival Green Bay. The remainder of the schedule features 16 games against the Western Conference opponents.
Today's release consists of 60 of the 62 games during the 2024-25 season. The final two games of the schedule to take place during the annual Fall Classic will be announced at a later date.
Other schedule highlights:
The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with MC84 Memberships, which are available now. Flex plans for the 2024-25 season are also on sale now. To get more information, contact the front office by heading over to this site.
Regular Season Schedule
SEPTEMBER
Sep. 27 vs. Youngstown Phantoms
Sep. 28 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks
OCTOBER
Oct. 4 at Tri-City Storm
Oct. 5 at Tri-City Storm
Oct. 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers
Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Steel
Oct. 19 at Chicago Steel
Oct. 25 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Oct. 26 at Green Bay Gamblers
NOVEMBER
Nov. 1 vs. Youngstown Phantoms
Nov. 2 vs. Youngstown Phantoms
Nov. 8 at Des Moines Buccaneers
Nov. 9 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Nov. 15 at USNTDP U18
Nov. 16 at USNTDP U18
Nov. 17 at Youngstown Phantoms
Nov. 22 vs. Sioux City Musketeers
Nov. 23 vs. Sioux City Musketeers
Nov. 30 at Chicago Steel
DECEMBER
Dec. 6 vs. Chicago Steel
Dec. 7 at Chicago Steel
Dec. 13 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks
Dec. 14 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks
Dec. 27 at Green Bay Gamblers
Dec. 28 at Green Bay Gamblers
JANUARY
Jan. 3 at Green Bay Gamblers
Jan. 4 vs. Green Bay Gamblers
Jan. 10 at Sioux Falls Stampede
Jan. 11 at Sioux Falls Stampede
Jan. 17 vs. Chicago Steel
Jan. 18 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Jan. 24 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks
Jan. 25 at Chicago Steel
Jan. 31 at Omaha Lancers
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 at Omaha Lancers
Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Steel
Feb. 8 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
Feb. 14 at Green Bay Gamblers
Feb. 15 vs. Green Bay Gamblers
Feb. 16 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers
Feb. 21 vs. USNTDP U17
Feb. 22 vs. Fargo Force
Feb. 23 vs. Fargo Force
Feb. 28 vs. USNTDP U18
MARCH
Mar. 1 at Waterloo Black Hawks
Mar. 7 at Youngstown Phantoms
Mar. 8 at Youngstown Phantoms
Mar. 9 at USNTDP U17
Mar. 14 vs. USNTDP U17
Mar. 15 vs. USNTDP U17
Mar. 16 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
Mar. 21 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Mar. 22 at Dubuque Fighting Saints
Mar. 28 at Muskegon Lumberjacks
Mar. 29 at Muskegon Lumberjacks
Mar. 30 at Muskegon Lumberjacks
APRIL
Apr. 4 vs. Lincoln Stars
Apr. 5 vs. Lincoln Stars
Apr. 11 at Dubuque Fighting Saints
Apr. 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Steel Announce 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule - Chicago Steel
- 2024-25 Stars Season Schedule Released - Lincoln Stars
- Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- 2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Released - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Capitols Release 2024-25 Season Schedule - Madison Capitols
- Waterloo Black Hawks Schedule Announced - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Musketeers Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Sioux City Musketeers
- USHL Unveils 2024-25 Schedule - USHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.