Phantoms Release 2024-2025 Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms, in conjunction with the United States Hockey League, are proud to announce the schedule for the 2024-2025 season, their sixteenth as a member of the USHL.

The schedule features 62 games with a continuation of interconference play! The season starts with the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania in late September with dates, times, and opponents to be released in July.

Youngstown's home slate opens on Friday, October 18th when the Phantoms will host the Lincoln Stars at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown will play four straight at home before heading off to Madison.

The Phantoms will have a four-game homestand from November 8-16, immediately followed by a three-game road trip that will see the Phantoms return home for Thanksgiving weekend for a game against Des Moines. That game will be Youngstown's last home game before the Christmas break, as the Phantoms will hit the road for five games through December as they head to Muskegon and Green Bay.

Youngstown will return from the holiday break with a pair of games against Muskegon at home on December 27th and 28th before ringing in the new year in Dubuque on January 3rd and 4th. The Phantoms will then go on the road for a three-game series against Muskegon before returning home for four games. They will play January 17th and 18th vs. Dubuque and then follow it up on the 30th and 31st against Team USA U18s.

Heading into February, the Phantoms will have four games on the road from February 7th to 15th. The Phantoms will then head home on February 21st and be home for eight games through March 8th. As a special part of that homestand, we will host our annual School Day Game on February 27th against the Green Bay Gamblers. The Phantoms won't have to get back on a bus until March 14th as they trek out to Sioux Falls and the following weekend take on Tri-City.

Six of the Phantoms' final seven games will be at the Covelli Centre, with a lone outlier up to Plymouth to face off against Team USA in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Phantoms will start that homestand against Fargo on March 28th and 29th. The following weekend they will face off against Waterloo on April 4th and then Chicago on April 5th and 6th before wrapping up regular season play with a home-and-home against Team USA.

The schedule, while published, is subject to change due to severe weather and arena availability. You can visit the USHL website to view the schedule in its entirety by visiting https://ushl.com/ht/#/schedule/24/82/all-months/homeaway?league=1&gametype=-1

Season tickets are still available to catch the Phantoms back at the Covelli Centre! Get your tickets to see these future STARS by calling (330) 747-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.