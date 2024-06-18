2024-25 Stars Season Schedule Released
June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars, in coordination with the United States Hockey League (USHL), released their 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Tuesday.
All Friday night home games at the Ice Box will start at 7:05 p.m. while Saturday night home games will begin at 6:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season and the Fall Classic schedule will be announced at a later date. Want to become a 7th Star member and make sure you never miss a game at the Ice Box? Call the Box Office at 402-474-7827!
The 2024-25 regular season schedule can be found below:
September 27th vs Green Bay
September 28th vs Green Bay
October 5th @ Sioux Falls
October 11th vs Des Moines
October 12th vs Waterloo
October 18th @ Youngstown
October 19th @ Youngstown
October 25th vs Tri-City
October 26th @ Tri-City
November 1st vs Dubuque
November 2nd @ Omaha
November 6th @ Sioux City
November 8th vs Fargo
November 9th vs Fargo
November 15th @ Chicago
November 16th @ Chicago
November 22nd @ Waterloo
November 23rd @ Waterloo
November 27th vs Tri-City
November 30th vs Sioux City
December 6th @ Fargo
December 7th @ Fargo
December 12th vs Sioux City
December 13th vs Tri-City
December 14th @ Tri-City
December 28th vs Tri-City
December 31st vs Omaha
January 3rd @ Tri-City
January 4th @ Des Moines
January 10th vs USA NTDP U17s
January 11th vs USA NTDP U17s
January 17th vs Muskegon
January 18th vs Muskegon
January 24th @ Des Moines
January 25th vs Omaha
January 31st @ Cedar Rapids
February 1st @ Dubuque
February 2nd @ Sioux City
February 7th vs Omaha
February 8th @ Omaha
February 14th vs Sioux Falls
February 15th @ Sioux Falls
February 20th @Omaha
February 21st @ Sioux Falls
February 22nd vs Omaha
February 28th @ Fargo
March 1st @ Fargo
March 6th vs Sioux City
March 7th @ Sioux City
March 8th vs Waterloo
March 14th @ Omaha
March 15th vs Cedar Rapids
March 17th vs Fargo
March 21st vs Sioux Falls
March 22nd vs Sioux Falls
March 29th vs Des Moines
April 4th @ Madison
April 5th @ Madison
April 11th vs Tri-City
April 12th @ Tri-City
