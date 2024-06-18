2024-25 Stars Season Schedule Released

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars, in coordination with the United States Hockey League (USHL), released their 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Tuesday.

All Friday night home games at the Ice Box will start at 7:05 p.m. while Saturday night home games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

The 2024-25 regular season schedule can be found below:

September 27th vs Green Bay

September 28th vs Green Bay

October 5th @ Sioux Falls

October 11th vs Des Moines

October 12th vs Waterloo

October 18th @ Youngstown

October 19th @ Youngstown

October 25th vs Tri-City

October 26th @ Tri-City

November 1st vs Dubuque

November 2nd @ Omaha

November 6th @ Sioux City

November 8th vs Fargo

November 9th vs Fargo

November 15th @ Chicago

November 16th @ Chicago

November 22nd @ Waterloo

November 23rd @ Waterloo

November 27th vs Tri-City

November 30th vs Sioux City

December 6th @ Fargo

December 7th @ Fargo

December 12th vs Sioux City

December 13th vs Tri-City

December 14th @ Tri-City

December 28th vs Tri-City

December 31st vs Omaha

January 3rd @ Tri-City

January 4th @ Des Moines

January 10th vs USA NTDP U17s

January 11th vs USA NTDP U17s

January 17th vs Muskegon

January 18th vs Muskegon

January 24th @ Des Moines

January 25th vs Omaha

January 31st @ Cedar Rapids

February 1st @ Dubuque

February 2nd @ Sioux City

February 7th vs Omaha

February 8th @ Omaha

February 14th vs Sioux Falls

February 15th @ Sioux Falls

February 20th @Omaha

February 21st @ Sioux Falls

February 22nd vs Omaha

February 28th @ Fargo

March 1st @ Fargo

March 6th vs Sioux City

March 7th @ Sioux City

March 8th vs Waterloo

March 14th @ Omaha

March 15th vs Cedar Rapids

March 17th vs Fargo

March 21st vs Sioux Falls

March 22nd vs Sioux Falls

March 29th vs Des Moines

April 4th @ Madison

April 5th @ Madison

April 11th vs Tri-City

April 12th @ Tri-City

