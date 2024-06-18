Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The defending Eastern Conference Champion Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season.

In 2024-25, the Fighting Saints will play 62 games with 30 at home, 30 on the road and two at the USHL Fall Classic. The season will begin in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, PA. The schedule for the Fall Classic is to be determined.

Dubuque's home-opener will come on Sept. 27 at ImOn Arena in Dubuque when the Fighting Saints host the Tri-City Storm.

Once again, the Saints will skate eight times against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Waterloo Black Hawks and Des Moines Buccaneers. Dubuque will face off against the remaining Eastern Conference teams a total of four times each and will play each remaining Western Conference team once at home and once on the road.

Key home dates on the schedule include Opening Night on Sept. 27 against Tri-City, the first matchup of the season with Waterloo on Oct. 5 and playoff rematches. Dubuque hosts Youngstown for two games on Jan. 3 and 4 before Fargo comes to Dubuque on Jan. 31. The Saints host the Muskegon Lumberjacks on March 7 and 8 in a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

The full schedule can be found below:

Sept. 27 - vs Tri-City

Oct. 4 - vs Chicago

Oct. 5 - vs Waterloo

Oct. 10 - at Fargo

Oct. 11 - at Sioux Falls

Oct. 18 - vs Omaha

Oct. 19 - at Des Moines

Oct. 25 - vs USA NTDP U17

Oct. 26 - vs USA NTDP U17

Oct. 29 - at Waterloo

Nov. 1 - at Lincoln

Nov. 2 - at Tri-City

Nov. 8 - vs Green Bay

Nov. 9 - vs Green Bay

Nov. 15 - at Des Moines

Nov. 16 - vs Des Moines

Nov. 22 - at Cedar Rapids

Nov. 23 - vs Des Moines

Nov. 29 - at Muskegon

Nov. 30 - at Muskegon

Dec. 6 - vs Waterloo

Dec. 7 - at Waterloo

Dec. 13 - at Des Moines

Dec 14 - at Des Moines

Dec. 27 - vs Cedar Rapids

Dec. 28 - at Cedar Rapids

Dec. 31 - at Waterloo

Jan. 3 - vs Youngstown

Jan. 4 - vs Youngstown

Jan. 5 - at Cedar Rapids

Jan. 11 - vs Sioux City

Jan. 17 - at Youngstown

Jan. 18 - at Youngstown

Jan. 23 - at Green Bay

Jan. 24 - vs Sioux Falls

Jan. 31 - vs Fargo

Feb. 1 - vs Lincoln

Feb. 5 - vs Cedar Rapids

Feb. 7 - vs Waterloo

Feb. 8 - at Madison

Feb. 14 - at Cedar Rapids

Feb. 15 - vs Des Moines

Feb. 16 - vs Cedar Rapids

Feb. 21 - at USA NTDP U18

Feb. 22 - at USA NTDP U18

Feb. 28 - at Chicago

Mar. 1 - vs Chicago

Mar. 7 - vs Muskegon

Mar. 8 - vs Muskegon

Mar. 9 - at Chicago

Mar. 14 - vs Des Moines

Mar. 15 - at Waterloo

Mar. 16 - at Madison

Mar. 21 - vs Waterloo

Mar. 22 - vs Madison

Mar. 29 - at Green Bay

Apr. 4 - at Sioux City

Apr. 5 - at Omaha

Apr. 11 - vs Madison

Apr. 12 - vs Cedar Rapids

Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.

