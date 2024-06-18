Fighting Saints Announce 2024-25 Schedule
June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
DUBUQUE, IA - The defending Eastern Conference Champion Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season.
In 2024-25, the Fighting Saints will play 62 games with 30 at home, 30 on the road and two at the USHL Fall Classic. The season will begin in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, PA. The schedule for the Fall Classic is to be determined.
Dubuque's home-opener will come on Sept. 27 at ImOn Arena in Dubuque when the Fighting Saints host the Tri-City Storm.
Once again, the Saints will skate eight times against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Waterloo Black Hawks and Des Moines Buccaneers. Dubuque will face off against the remaining Eastern Conference teams a total of four times each and will play each remaining Western Conference team once at home and once on the road.
Key home dates on the schedule include Opening Night on Sept. 27 against Tri-City, the first matchup of the season with Waterloo on Oct. 5 and playoff rematches. Dubuque hosts Youngstown for two games on Jan. 3 and 4 before Fargo comes to Dubuque on Jan. 31. The Saints host the Muskegon Lumberjacks on March 7 and 8 in a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.
The full schedule can be found below:
Sept. 27 - vs Tri-City
Oct. 4 - vs Chicago
Oct. 5 - vs Waterloo
Oct. 10 - at Fargo
Oct. 11 - at Sioux Falls
Oct. 18 - vs Omaha
Oct. 19 - at Des Moines
Oct. 25 - vs USA NTDP U17
Oct. 26 - vs USA NTDP U17
Oct. 29 - at Waterloo
Nov. 1 - at Lincoln
Nov. 2 - at Tri-City
Nov. 8 - vs Green Bay
Nov. 9 - vs Green Bay
Nov. 15 - at Des Moines
Nov. 16 - vs Des Moines
Nov. 22 - at Cedar Rapids
Nov. 23 - vs Des Moines
Nov. 29 - at Muskegon
Nov. 30 - at Muskegon
Dec. 6 - vs Waterloo
Dec. 7 - at Waterloo
Dec. 13 - at Des Moines
Dec 14 - at Des Moines
Dec. 27 - vs Cedar Rapids
Dec. 28 - at Cedar Rapids
Dec. 31 - at Waterloo
Jan. 3 - vs Youngstown
Jan. 4 - vs Youngstown
Jan. 5 - at Cedar Rapids
Jan. 11 - vs Sioux City
Jan. 17 - at Youngstown
Jan. 18 - at Youngstown
Jan. 23 - at Green Bay
Jan. 24 - vs Sioux Falls
Jan. 31 - vs Fargo
Feb. 1 - vs Lincoln
Feb. 5 - vs Cedar Rapids
Feb. 7 - vs Waterloo
Feb. 8 - at Madison
Feb. 14 - at Cedar Rapids
Feb. 15 - vs Des Moines
Feb. 16 - vs Cedar Rapids
Feb. 21 - at USA NTDP U18
Feb. 22 - at USA NTDP U18
Feb. 28 - at Chicago
Mar. 1 - vs Chicago
Mar. 7 - vs Muskegon
Mar. 8 - vs Muskegon
Mar. 9 - at Chicago
Mar. 14 - vs Des Moines
Mar. 15 - at Waterloo
Mar. 16 - at Madison
Mar. 21 - vs Waterloo
Mar. 22 - vs Madison
Mar. 29 - at Green Bay
Apr. 4 - at Sioux City
Apr. 5 - at Omaha
Apr. 11 - vs Madison
Apr. 12 - vs Cedar Rapids
Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.
