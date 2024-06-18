USHL Unveils 2024-25 Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL), in conjunction with Member Clubs, has announced its schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The season will consist of 62 games for each team in a cross-conference schedule, with preseason matchups for the upcoming season released at a later date.

The 29-week regular season is scheduled to begin in September and comes to a close on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

"We're extremely excited to unveil our regular-season schedule for the 2024-25 season," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "With the goal of providing great entertainment in our 16 venues located in eight states across the nation and making each year better than the last, we look forward to showcasing the top junior hockey players in North America."

The USHL returns to Cranberry Township, Pa., for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic in marking the eighth season that will begin with all 16 Member Clubs under one roof for the first two games of each Club's season. Dates and matchups for the five-day event, hosted in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be announced in July.

Both the Frosty Cup (January 23-24, 2025), hosted in partnership with the Dallas Stars, and the USHL American Cup (December 5-6), hosted in partnership with Wegmans, will return for the 2024-25 season. This will be the fifth-annual Frosty Cup, with the Fargo Force and Tri-City Storm squaring-off in a pair of regular season games in Dallas, Tex. The USHL will also return to Rochester, N.Y., for the fourth-annual American Cup where the Green Bay Gamblers and Des Moines Buccaneers will play a pair of regular season games. Both events will feature a youth hockey component with teams from 14U-18U participating.

More information regarding the Frosty Cup and American Cup will be released at a later date.

Be sure to visit ushl.com for more information on the USHL.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.