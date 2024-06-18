Musketeers Announce 2024-25 Schedule

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers will play 62 regular season games with 30 of them at home at the Tyson Events Center.

Sioux City opens at home against their I-29 rivals, the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday, September 28th.

Other schedule highlights include the return to Sioux City for multiple USHL Eastern Conference foes such as; The USNTDP U17's (Oct. 11 & 12), Green Bay Gamblers (Oct. 18 & 19) and Muskegon Lumberjacks (Nov. 15 & 16).

The Musketeers will play Fargo on Wednesday, November 27th on the eve of Thanksgiving.

New Years Eve will once again feature a Musketeers game at the Tyson Events Center but with a different opponent this year. The Fargo Force will face off against Sioux City to cap off 2024.

The regular season will conclude on April 12th on the road in Des Moines.

The USHL Fall Classic will be taking place in September but those dates and opponents for the Musketeers will be announced at a later date and time. Times for each game will also be announced at a later date as will the Musketeers promotional schedule.

