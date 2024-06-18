2024-2025 Regular Season Schedule Released

June 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - In conjunction with the USHL League Office the Muskegon Lumberjacks have released the schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 regular season. The 62-game season will feature 30 home, 30 away, and 2 neutral site games.

Information regarding the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic will become available at a later date by the USHL league office.

The season kicks off with seven straight road games starting with Friday, September 27th against the Chicago Steel. The following night the Jacks take on the Madison Capitols and follow up the next week with a single game Saturday in Chicago.

With the return of inter-conference play last season the Jacks make their first trip to the Western Conference in week 3 with stops in Waterloo on Friday, October 11th, and Des Moines on Saturday the 12th.

A pair of games at the NTDP Under-17 team on October 18th and 19th close out the season opening road trip.

Flaunt Your Flannel Festival, the official Lumberjacks home opener party comes on Friday, October 25th against the Steel with a second matchup the following night.

In total the Jacks and Steel will face off six times during the regular season including both the home opener, and the final home game of the regular season on April 11th.

Sep. 27 @ CHI

Oct. 5 @ CHI

Oct. 25 vs CHI

Oct. 26 vs CHI

Apr. 11 vs CHI

Apr. 12 @ CHI

The month of November kicks off with a trip to Cedar Rapids with games on Friday, November 1st, and Saturday the 2nd. The only other time the two teams will see each other is when the Riders visit Muskegon at the end of February.

Nov. 1 @ CR

Nov. 2 @ CR

Feb. 28 vs CR

Mar. 1 vs CR (Beach Night*)

For the first time since the 2017-2018 season the Omaha Lancers visit Muskegon. The Lancers come to town on Friday, November 8th, and hang around for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday the 9th.

Nov. 8 vs OMA

Nov. 9 vs OMA

Another Western Conference trip comes for the Jacks on November 15th as they visit Sioux City, IA for the first time since 2019 for a pair of games.

Nov. 15 @ SC

Nov 16 @ SC

The following week the Sioux Falls Stampede make a cross-conference trip to Muskegon for a pair of games at Trinity Health Arena.

Nov. 22 vs SF

Nov. 23 vs SF

Closing out November the Jacks welcome the defending Eastern Conference Champs to Muskegon for the first two of four total meetings against the Fighting Saints.

Nov. 29 vs DBQ

Nov. 30 vs DBQ

Mar. 7 @ DBQ

Mar. 8 @ DBQ

There is no team the Lumberjacks see more this coming season than the Youngstown Phantoms. The rivalry is renewed with nine total battles beginning with the Phantoms coming to Muskegon at the start of December.

Dec. 6 vs. YNG

Dec. 7 vs YNG

Dec. 27 @ YNG

Dec. 28 @ YNG

Jan. 10 vs. YNG

Jan 11 vs. YNG

Jan 12 vs YNG

Feb 21 @ YNG

Feb 22 @ YNG

Similar to last season the Lumberjacks will play against both the Des Moines Buccaneers and Waterloo Black Hawks on both home and away ice. Week 2 features stops in both cities while both teams make their way to Muskegon later in the year.

Oct. 11 @ WAT

Apr. 6 vs WAT

Oct. 12 @ DM

Dec. 8 vs DM

Between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams the Jacks will see the National Team Development Program a total of 9 times during the regular season. A trip to Plymouth in October starts what is a season long series between Muskegon and the Program. The matchup features the only mid-week game of the season with a date on Wednesday, December 11th against the Under-18 Team.

Oct. 18 @ U17's

Oct. 19 @ U17's

Dec. 11 @ U18's

Jan. 3 vs U18's

Jan. 4 vs U17's

Jan. 24 vs U17's

Jan. 25 @ U17's

Feb. 15 @ U17's

Apr. 4 vs U18's

Last season a team the Lumberjacks found a lot of success against was the Madison Capitols. They don't have to wait long before seeing the Caps just two games into the schedule. Six total meetings are on the docket including a three-game weekend at Trinity Health Arena in March.

Sep. 28 @ MAD

Dec. 13 @ MAD

Dec. 14 @ MAD

Mar. 28 vs MAD

Mar. 29 vs MAD

Mar. 30 vs MAD

The first road trip of the second half sends the Jacks to the Western Conference for the second longest drive of the season. The trip from Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon to the Ice Box in Lincoln takes 10 ÃÂ½ hours and is just a hair under 700 miles.

Jan. 17 @ LIN

Jan. 18 @ LIN

One of the more exciting matchups for the Lumberjacks last season was against the Green Bay Gamblers. After the teams traded blows in the Eastern Conference Semi Finals last season the two will square off for six games in the new season with a pair of three game weekends.

Jan. 31 @ GB

Feb. 1 @ GB

Feb. 2 @ GB

Mar. 21 vs GB

Mar. 22 vs GB

Mar. 23 vs GB

Last season's longest trip sent the Jacks to the Viaero Center in Kearney, NE. This year the Tri-City Storm return the favor with a trip to Trinity Health Arena in February. Last year's split in Tri-City helped Muskegon climb out of a rut and win 10 of their next 13 games.

Feb. 7 vs TC

Feb 8. Vs TC

The last matchup to look at sends the Jacks on the longest trip of the season. The final multi-game trip of the season sends the Jacks all the way to Fargo, ND and Scheels Arena for a pair of games against the defending Clark Cup Champions. Last season the Jacks split a 2-game series against the Force at home.

Mar. 14 @ FGO

Mar. 15 @FGO

From a seven-game road trip to start the season to a nine game home stand to end it, the 2024-2025 season promises to be exciting. Information regarding the promotional schedule and single game tickets will be released shortly.

