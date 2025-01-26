Stars Sneak Past Empire in Shootout Thriller

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







KENT, WA. - The Stars (2-5-2) and Empire Strykers (5-6-1) went to a three-round shootout following a scoreless overtime period before Tacoma escaped with a 6-5 win. The victory was the first of Tacoma starting keeper Donnie Motch's MASL career, in his first start.

The first half was a game of momentum as Tacoma jumped to a 3-0 lead on goals by Micheal Ramos, Moises Gonzalez, and Tyler John.

Empire, deploying what is essentially a constant six-attacker offense which brings whichever goalkeeper may be on the field all the way into their attacking zone, scored three of their own goals in the second quarter when Harold Hanson, Randy Martinez, and Emmanuel Aguirre each picked up tallies.

The Stars did get a marker from Alessandro Canale in the the second frame and Tacoma held a single-goal lead at the break, 4-3.

Aguirre's second goal of the game for Empire proved to be the lone goal of the third quarter and the teams headed to the final 15 minutes of regulation knotted at 4-4.

Each team found the back of the net once in the fourth quarter, Ramos for Tacoma and Hanson for Empire to send the game to a golden-goal 10-minute extra period. Neither team scored and the Stars were sent to their second shootout of the season.

Willie Spurr scored the lone goal in the shootout, securing the win for the Stars and snapping an extended losing streak for Tacoma.

The Stars and Strykers will play again in less than 24 hours when they meet at Toyota Arena Sunday at 4:05 pm.

