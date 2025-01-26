Heat Fall to Ambush 5-4

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat put on a valiant effort against the St. Louis Ambush, delivering a thrilling performance that showcased their offensive firepower and defensive resilience. Despite a tough 5-4 loss, the Heat demonstrated incredible energy and skill, particularly in the first half, where they dominated the scoreboard. Malcolm Harris got things rolling early in the first quarter with a game-tying goal, followed by standout contributions from Dominic Francis and Joey Tavernese, who helped the Heat secure a commanding 3-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Bradley Kerstetter adding to the Heat's momentum, giving Harrisburg a 4-1 edge heading into halftime. Hugo Silva, the Heat's exceptional goalkeeper, played a critical role throughout the match, recording 18 saves and keeping the Ambush's offense at bay for the majority of the game. His performance earned him the well- deserved second star of the match, highlighting his pivotal role in the Heat's defensive stand.

Although the Heat were unable to find the back of the net in the second half, they showed grit and determination as they battled to maintain their lead. Dominic Francis, who recorded a goal and an assist, was another key player for Harrisburg, earning the third star of the match for his contributions. The Ambush, however, staged a late-game surge, scoring four goals in the final quarter to narrowly edge out the Heat.

The Heat will look to avenge this narrow loss when they face the Ambush again on February 1st in St. Louis. With their talent and teamwork on full display in this matchup, Harrisburg is ready to bring the fight on the road and come back stronger.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.