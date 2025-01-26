Heat Extend Win Streak with Dominant 7-3 Victory over Sidekicks

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat continued their impressive run of form, extending their win streak with a commanding 7-3 victory over the Dallas Sidekicks. From the opening whistle, the Heat set the pace with high energy and precision, leaving no doubt about their determination to dominate. With standout performances from Dominic Francis, Hugo Silva, and Noe Favila, the Heat controlled the game from start to finish, solidifying their momentum in the league.

The first quarter saw Harrisburg strike early and often, with Dominic Francis lighting up the scoreboard twice within the first nine minutes. His quick contributions gave the Heat an early cushion and set the tone for the rest of the game. While the second quarter remained scoreless, goalkeeper Hugo Silva kept Dallas at bay with a stellar performance, recording 13 saves in total and anchoring the Heat's resilient defense.

The second half brought more action as the Heat continued to answer every Dallas push with efficiency and flair. Noe Favila delivered two crucial goals, while Mike Da-Silva and Joey Tavernese each added brilliant finishes. Dominic Francis capped off his phenomenal night with two assists, earning the game's first-star honors. The Heat's balanced attack, combined with their disciplined defense, ensured the Sidekicks couldn't find a way back into the game.

This victory not only highlighted Harrisburg's teamwork and depth but also extended their winning streak, proving they are a force to be reckoned with. The Heat will look to keep the momentum going tomorrow at home when they take on the St. Louis Ambush at 5:05 PM. Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Heat as they aim to keep the streak alive!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.