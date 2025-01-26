St. Louis Ambush Fall Hard to Baltimore on the Road

Towson, Maryland - The St. Louis Ambush scored early but unfortunately not often as they dropped an 8-1 match to the Baltimore Blast Saturday at the TU Arena in Towson, Maryland. The loss dropped the Ambush to 2-9-0 on the season, while the Blast improved to 8-1-0.

The contest was tied 1-1 at the end of the opening period as the two teams traded goals. James Thomas scored in the tenth minute for St. Louis and Bruno Henrique answered in the thirteenth minute for Baltimore. The Ambush offense went dormant after Thomas' goal.

Baltimore scored four times in the second quarter. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute when Chad Poarch was left unmarked in front of the goal and fired a shot that Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento had no chance to stop. The Blast made it 4-1 with two goals less in the tenth minute of the period. Matheus Silva scored with a hard shot from the yellow line, followed by a goal from Jonatas Melo after the Ambush lost possession in their defensive end. Jamie Thomas posted the fifth goal of the game for Baltimore in the thirteenth minute, giving the home side a 5-1 lead at halftime.

The second half kicked off with Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes replacing Nascimento in goal for St. Louis. Baltimore made it 6-1 when Elton de Oliveira took a shot that went wide but was redirected into the net by Eber Ospina in the fifth minute of the third period. Poarch nailed his second goal of the evening in the twelfth minute after taking a bad step, coming up limping but was still able to finish, giving the Blast a 7-1 lead that would hold through the end of the quarter.

The Ambush started off the final frame with several minutes of continuous possession, but didn't manage to find the back of the net. The fourth quarter was scoreless until just after the ten minute mark, when Henrique scored for the second time in the game to give the Blast an 8-1 advantage and those numbers held until the final buzzer.

The Ambush have little time to lick their wounds as they are back in action in less than 24 hours when they visit the Harrisburg Heat Sunday for a 5:00 p.m. CT first kick at the Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex. Sunday's game can be enjoyed via live streaming on the MASLtv channel on YouTube.

Following Sunday's action, the Ambush return home for a rematch with Harrisburg Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena. That night is also player card night, with the first 1,000 fans getting a pack of 15 Ambush player cards upon entry.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

