Sidekicks Battle Hard in Towson, Look Ahead to Three-Game Homestand

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Towson, MD - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Baltimore Blast on Sunday afternoon in their second game of the weekend. Last night, the Sidekicks lost to the Harrisburg Heat 7-3 while the Blast defeated the St. Louis Ambush 8-1.

The Blast opened the scoring early with a goal by Jesus Pacheco. For the first few minutes, Baltimore seemed to have all the momentum, but the tide turned six minutes into the match when Anthony Powell netted a goal off an assist from Jamie Lovegrove. However, the Blast quickly regained control, with Jonatas Melo finding the back of the net shortly after. At the 11-minute mark, Wellington Bramusse extended Baltimore's lead. Just 44 seconds later, Sidekicks rookie Fabian Cruz made a statement by scoring his first-ever MASL goal, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

Seven minutes into the second quarter, Pacheco struck again to widen the Blast's lead. Three minutes later, Sidekicks rookie David Balyeat responded, cutting the gap to one. However, Baltimore's Bramusse added his second of the game just over a minute later, restoring the two-goal lead. Balyeat wasn't finished, scoring his second goal of the match three minutes later. At halftime, the Sidekicks trailed 5-4.

Baltimore took control in the third quarter, dominating with goals from Jesus Pacheco (completing his hat trick), Juan Pereira, and Chad Poarch. The Sidekicks struggled offensively, managing only five shots to the Blast's nine. Esai Romero broke through for Dallas in the final seconds of the quarter, bringing the score to 8-5.

The fourth quarter was a defensive battle, with neither team able to capitalize on their chances. The final whistle blew with the score holding at 8-5 in favor of the Blast.

The Sidekicks return home on Thursday, January 30 to host the Kansas City Comets, kicking off a challenging stretch of three home games in four days. On Sunday, Dallas will face the Texas Outlaws for the first time this season, followed by a matchup against Utica the next day. Tickets for all three games are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

