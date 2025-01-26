Savage Slip in 5-2 Loss at Kansas City

Independence, MO - The Chihuahua Savage (9-2-0) showed their road vulnerability in dropping their second straight away from Corner Sport Arena, this time a 5-2 decision to the Kansas City Comets (6-1-2) in front of 5,194 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena. This game featured the matchup from last season's Ron Newman Cup Finals.

Each team scored one time in the opening frame with Kansas City's Nathan Durdle picking up his first career MASL goal with 2:11 to go in the quarter.

Chihuahua had an answer for that with Jorge Ríos assisting on a Roberto Escalante goal less than a minute later to knot the game at 1-1 after 15 minutes of play.

Zach Reget score the lone goal in the second quarter, on Comets' goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu's second assist of the game to give Kansas City a 2-1 lead at the break despite Chihuahua outshooting the home team 21-13 through 30 minutes. The Savage went on to outshoot Kansas City 50-31 by the contest's end.

Ríos brough the game level at 2-2 for Chihuahua when he converted on a shootout opportunity with 8:46 to play in the third.

Unfortunately for the Savage, that would be their final goal of the game while the Comets went on to find the back of the net three more times.

The first two Kansas City goals were scored by Chad Vandegriffe and assisted by Reget. Lesia Thetsane accounted for the final goal of the game late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Comets.

Next up for Chihuahua will be a battle in Milwaukee on Tuesday with a special 10:35 am kickoff.

