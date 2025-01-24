Savage in KC for 2024 Ron Newman Cup Finals Rematch

January 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Chihuahua Savage News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Chihuahua Savage (9-1-0) are in Missouri for just their third road game this season and for a 2024 Ron Newman Cup Finals rematch with the Kansas City Comets (5-1-2) at Cable Dahmer Arena tomorrow. The Savage enter the game riding a four-game win streak. Their lone loss came on the road in San Diego.

The 2024-25 leaders boards are dominated by Savage players led by Jorge Ríos, who leads the MASL in points (24), goals (15) and power play goals (3). Chihuahua is the first team to reach 100 goals scored this season with 109 goals for. Their +60 goal differential also is tops in the league.

While a perfect 8-0-0 at Corner Sport Arena, it's been a different story on the road for Chihuahua. They won via an eight-round shootout in Tacoma on December 15 and dropped a 6-4 decision at Frontwave Arena earlier this month.

The Savage will look to solidify their road performance tomorrow as 10 of their final 14 games are away from Corner Sport Arena.

Following tomorrow's game against the Comets, the Savage will continue north and battle the Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena next Wednesday. This road trip will be an excellent test for the Savage as they gear up for the second half of their schedule.

