Comets Seek Redemption in RNC Finals Rematch against Savage

January 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets (5-1-2) face a fierce Ron Newman Cup Finals rematch on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena against top-of-the-table Chihuahua Savage (9-1-0) - a showdown fueled by revenge as the Comets look to break their losing streak against the Ron Newman Cup champions.

Fans won't want to miss Saturday's loaded schedule of events, which includes the annual Mascot Game at halftime. The day begins with the last Culver's Gameday Clinic for children grades K-8 from 10 a.m. until noon. The Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Wana Brands, also returns on Saturday to benefit sick children and their families through the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City.

The action on the field promises to be enthralling. For the Comets to get retribution from last season, they must do something they have never done before: beat the Savage.

Chihuahua has won all five meetings against the Comets since the Mexican side joined the MASL in 2021. Four of those meetings were decided by only one goal and Chihuahua has won both regular-season meetings at Cable Dahmer Arena in overtime.

The Comets are looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season after losing 7-4 on the road last Wednesday against the San Diego Sockers. After trailing 3-0, they fought back to tie it 3-3 in the third until untimely penalties allowed the Sockers to pull away with the win.

In four games at home, the Comets are 3-0-1 and have outpaced opponents 28-16. Their lone home loss in overtime came against the St. Louis Ambush on Dec. 28, but they bounced back with a road win in STL several days later.

KC and CUU have strong defensive foundations. The Comets are backed by goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu, who leads the MASL with a 3.88 goals against average and third with five wins.

Chad Vandegriffe leads the Comets' defense as MASL's leader in blocks with 22, eight of which have come in the last two games. Captain Nacho Flores has sparked offensive production from his defensive role, tied for a league-leading seven assists.

The Brazilian duo of Rian Marques and Christian Anderaos lead the Comets' offensive efforts. Marques is tied for first in the league with seven assists, second with 22 points and third with 15 goals. Anderaos thrives in the home environment, scoring all six of his goals in the past three home games.

The Comets will be without Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury), Michael Lenis (concussion protocol; arm) and Daniel Malhue (thigh). Leo Acosta (back) is probable.

The Opponent

Chihuahua is attempting to become the first MASL three-peat champion since the Baltimore Blast won three straight in 2015, 2016 and 2017 under Danny Kelly. If the Savage manage the feat, each championship would be with a different coach.

Former assistant coach Edgar "Chebo" Martinez was announced as the new man at the helm last June, following the previous successes of Jaime Borrego in 2023 and Genoni Martinez in 2024. Edgar Martinez has championship pedigree, as he coached La Bombonera to win the $1 million grand prize in The Soccer Tournament last year.

It is no surprise that the reigning champions sit at the top of the table, losing just once in their first 10 games. CUU has a 57-21-4 regular season record through their first four MASL seasons. The Savage have been most vulnerable away from home with a 21-16-1 away record, including a 1-1-0 record this season.

While Chihuahua's offense is averaging 10.9 goals per game, they haven't been nearly as prolific away from Corner Sport Arena. In their two away games, Chihuahua beat Tacoma 4-3 in a shootout last month before a 6-4 loss against San Diego on Jan. 5.

Veteran midfielder Jorge Ríos, who had only two assists in seven games last season, leads the MASL this season with 26 points from 15 goals and nine assists in 10 games. Hugo Puentes, who scored the winner in Game 1 of the 2024 RNC Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena, remains another offensive threat with 13 goals and eight assists this season.

Diego Reynoso has played the majority of minutes in goal this season, starting six games and earning an MASL-leading 7-1 record with 56 saves. He is assisted by Christian Hernandez and Luan Teles, who are both 1-0 with a combined total of 62 saves.

Chihuahua will be without Román Ramírez (tendon surgery recuperation) and Uriel Zuart (Cruciate ligament surgery recuperation). The Savage will continue their northeastern trek as they visit the Milwaukee Wave on Tuesday.

The Comets will conclude the month with a visit to the Dallas Sidekicks next Thursday before hosting the Harrisburg Heat on Sunday, Feb. 2.

