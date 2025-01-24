San Diego Sockers Communications // Match Preview at Texas // 1-25, 5:05pm

MESQUITE, TX - The San Diego Sockers (8-1-0, 23 points, 2nd place), presented by Kaiser Permanente, conclude their two-game road trip in Mesquite, TX on Saturday, January 25, 5:05pm against the winless Texas Outlaws (0-7-0, 0, 12th). San Diego has found its offensive flow despite not having the same lineup available due to injury and illness. In addition, the defense is playing better and regaining the top form it has had over the past several seasons. Five Sockers are on multi-game point streaks ranging from two to six games. Texas is returning home to host San Diego after a two-game road trip. Despite being winless, the Outlaws cannot be overlooked as they gave the Sockers all they could handle when they visited Frontwave Arena last Friday in a 7-5 loss. The match will stream on MASLTV on YouTube.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers: Tavoy Morgan: A dynamic forward, Morgan (10-3=13) is a constant threat in the attacking third and leads the Sockers with 10 goals. His speed and finishing ability make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Boris Pardo: The veteran goalkeeper, who is on a 5-game win streak, is a rock for San Diego. Pardo recently surpassed 10,000 career minutes in the MASL (the first in league history) and provides stability and experience between the pipes. He was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week.

Charlie Gonzalez: Gonzalez (5-8=13) leads the Sockers in assists (8) and is the engine of their offense. His vision and playmaking ability create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Texas Outlaws: David Stankovic: The forward was signed by the Texas Outlaws on December 16, 2024, and leads the team in scoring with 6-1=7.

Erik Macias: The talented midfielder possesses a strong shot and good vision on the field. He has four goals on the season.

Lucas Ramalho: A key offensive player with 5-2=7 and is tied for the team lead in scoring early in the season. He is not just an offensive threat; he's known for his contributions on defense as well.

STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers: Possession-based game: The Sockers like to control possession and dictate the tempo Quick transitions: San Diego is dangerous on the counter-attack and can quickly turn defense into offense.

Set-piece mastery: They have also excelled at scoring from set pieces, especially direct free kicks.

Texas Outlaws: Tighten The Defense: The Outlaws have struggled defensively this season, allowing over an average of 10 goals per game. They'll need to tighten up their defense and find ways to disrupt the Sockers' rhythm.

Be Aggressive: Expect an aggressive style of play from the Outlaws. In the last match, they used a fast- paced and physical game to stay close.

Stay Disciplined: The Outlaws will need to stay disciplined to avoid giving San Diego too many power-play and easy scoring chance opportunities.

FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers have an eight-game winning streak after an opening night loss in Tacoma. San Diego won its first road game on 1/10 in Tacoma and is 6-0-0 at home with wins over Utica City, Tacoma (2), Empire, Chihuahua, Kansas City, and Texas.

Texas Outlaws: Texas is getting stronger with the return of some veterans to the lineup, but has lost all seven games this season. Last week, they went 0-2 on a road trip to San Diego and Baltimore.

