St. Louis Ambush Battle in Baltimore, Harrisburg this Weekend

January 24, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush play in two different cities on back-to-back days this weekend. On Saturday, January 25, they contend with the small field at the TU Arena in Towson, Maryland when they visit the Baltimore Blast for a 5:00 p.m. CT first kick. Following that contest, the Ambush scurry off to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for Sunday's match against the Heat at 4:05 p.m. CT at the Equine Arena at the Farm Show Complex.

Saturday's match is the first of two between St. Louis and Baltimore slated for the 2024-25 regular season. The two teams clashed twice last season, splitting the series. Sunday's game in Harrisburg is the first of two between the Ambush and Heat. St. Louis and Harrisburg met only once last season, with the Ambush prevailing in that encounter.

This weekend's pair of games can be enjoyed via live streaming on the MASLtv channel on YouTube.

Following this weekend's action, the Ambush return home for a rematch with Harrisburg Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena. That night is also player card night, with the first 1,000 fans getting a pack of 15 Ambush player cards upon entry.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

