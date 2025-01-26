Sidekicks Fall Short to Harrisburg Heat on Saturday Night

January 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Harrisburg, PA - The Dallas Sidekicks faced off against the Harrisburg Heat on Saturday night in a hard-fought match.

The Heat struck early, with Dominic Francis opening the scoring just three minutes into the first quarter. Francis found the back of the net again eight minutes later, extending Harrisburg's lead to 2-0. The Heat dominated the first half with seven shots on goal, compared to the Sidekicks two.

In the second quarter, the Sidekicks managed to generate more opportunities with three additional shots but were unable to convert. At halftime, the Heat maintained their 2-0 advantage.

The Sidekicks came out strong in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to one when Jamie Lovegrove scored just three minutes in. However, the Heat responded quickly, with Noe Favila restoring their two-goal lead at the eight-minute mark. Late in the quarter, Esai Romero brought the Sidekicks back within one, but Harrisburg's Mike Da-Silva struck less than two minutes later, ending the quarter with the Heat ahead 4-2.

Harrisburg carried their momentum into the fourth quarter, with Joey Tavernese and Noe Favila scoring back-to-back goals to extend the lead 6-2. With four minutes left on the clock, the Sidekicks brought in sixth attacker Oscar Romero, who quickly made an impact by finding the back of the net and narrowing the score to 6-3. However, Harrisburg's Joshua Dimatteo sealed the game with a late goal, securing a 7-3 victory over the Heat.

The Sidekicks continue their road trip to face the Baltimore Blast tomorrow morning at 11 AM CST. They will then return home to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday, January 30 to host the Kansas City Comets. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.