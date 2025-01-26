St. Louis Ambush Come from Behind to Stun Harrisburg 5-4

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The St. Louis Ambush pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Sunday. The 5-4 win improved the Ambush to 3-9-0 on the season, while the Heat dropped to 2-6-1.

St. Louis got on the board first at the one minute mark on a goal from Jeff Michaud. Malcom Harris scored the equalizer for Harrisburg in the seventh minute of the first quarter with a far corner shot out of reach of Ambush goalkeeper Pollo Cortes. The Heat took a 2-1 lead in the thirteenth minute when Dominic Francis put a shot in the far right corner of the goal. With nine seconds left on the clock, Joey Tavernese tapped a loose ball in near the goal mouth to give the home side a 3-1 lead.

Harrisburg went on a power play in the fourth minute of the second quarter when Ambush forward Franck Tayou was sent to the penalty box for kicking. St. Louis managed to kill off the penalty. The remainder of the period went scoreless until the final minute, when Brad Kerstetter caught Cortes out of the goal playing offense and put the ball in the empty net to give the home side a 4-1 lead that they would hold through the halftime break.

St. Louis commenced the second half of the contest with Paulo Nascimento taking over in goal. The Ambush also managed to keep possession for much of the period, but it didn't translate to goals. Neither team found the back of the net in the third stanza.

With just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Ambush pulled the goalkeeper and went with the sixth attacker. This would be a rotating strategy for the rest of the game, with Nascimento and Michaud (as the sixth attacker) trading places. In the ninth minute of the period, Robert Kristo took a shot that deflected off a Harrisburg defender, shaving the score to 4-2. With 1:36 left on the clock, Ambush forward Duduca took a pass from Michaud and put it on target to make it a 4-3 game. Seventeen seconds later, Duduca went on a breakaway, fired a shot into the net, and knotted the score. With 1.6 seconds left on the clock, Franck Tayou took a shot that came off the foot of a Harrisburg player and deflected to the foot of St. Louis' Lucas Almeida, who fired the ball into the net

The Ambush return home to the friendly confines of The Family Arena in St. Charles when they host a rematch with the Heat Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 p.m. CT. That night is also player card night, with the first 1,000 fans getting a pack of 15 Ambush player cards upon entry.

