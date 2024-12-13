Stars Outshoot Third Straight Opponent, Drop Third Straight Game

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Trey Jefferis scored twice and the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Lincoln Stars, 5-2, on Thursday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (16-9-0-0) suffered its third straight loss to remain in a tie for second place in the Western Conference. The Stars outshot the Musketeers, 40-30, but Samuel Urban made 38 saves.

Sioux City (11-11-1-3) scored twice in the second and again two times in the third to earn its second win in three matchups against Lincoln.

Jefferis lit the lamp with a shorthanded goal at the 9:44 mark of the second to tie the game up at 2-2 when he danced past a couple of defenders and scored top shelf. He did it again by picking up a loose puck along the wall far side and speeding into the attacking zone to score his fourth goal of the season at the 12:55 mark to put Sioux City in the lead for good.

The Musketeers got off to a hot start and were rewarded with the game's first goal as Nikita Klepov fired home the puck after it ricocheted off the end wall to him all alone backdoor at the 5:26 mark of the first.

Lincoln led in shots on goal, 6-5, at the first media timeout but turned it on after that, outshooting Sioux City, 11-2, by the end of the first period. Bruno Idzan netted his first goal in his first game with the Stars to tie things up at the 13:10 mark with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Jefferis tallied twice in the second period to put the Musketeers back in the lead after Daniel Shlaine made it 2-1, Stars, at the 6:58 mark. Idzan avoided losing the puck despite a collision as he entered the zone and dropped it off to Shlaine, who cashed in with his ninth goal of the season.

Lincoln has one more home game left before the holiday break with Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Tri-City on Friday night. The Stars are at Tri-City Saturday to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. Tickets for tomorrow's game are available at lincolnstars.com

