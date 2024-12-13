Saints Fall on Friday in Des Moines

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-8-0-0, 34 pts) dropped a Friday-night matchup 4-1 to the Des Moines Buccaneers (11-12-1-0, 23 pts) to open a road series.

The Saints struggled to generate offense on Friday after they entered the game with four affiliate call-ups in the lineup and a lot of missing pieces. The Fighting Saints allowed a goal in each of the first two frames before Dubuque power play brought the Saints back into the game early in the third.

Dubuque's power play, which entered the night with five goals on 13 chances against Des Moines, scored on its third chance of the night. Gavin Cornforth and Josh Niedermayer set up a point-shot from Niedermayer that Colin Frank deflected in at 2:18 of the third to bring the Saints within a goal. Frank scored his sixth of the year and recorded a tally for the third-straight contest. Niedermayer broke a seven-game point-drought with his 10th assist of the season.

Later in the third, the Saints still could not find a way to beat Max Weilandt again. Overall, the Saints sent 19 shots on Weilandt and only beat him once in the third.

Both teams scored once on four power plays in the contest as the Bucs outshot the Saints 34-19.

Jan Špunar made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss to the Bucs, facing 25 shots over the final two periods.

The Fighting Saints finish the weekend series in Des Moines on Saturday night before the USHL holiday break.

