Fighting Five: Saints Open Road Series at Buccaneers

WEST DES MOINES, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-7-0-0, 34 pts) open a two-game road series against their Cowbell Cup rival Des Moines Buccaneers (10-12-1-0, 21 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Cowbell Cup

The Fighting Saints sit atop the Cowbell Cup standings ahead of their weekend series with Des Moines, wrapping up a stretch with five of 10 games against the Buccaneers.

Through four meetings this season, the Saints have won three of them despite Des Moines taking the last matchup in Dubuque on Nov. 23. In Des Moines, the Fighting Saints have outscored the Bucs 13-2.

2. Road Rebels

The Saints have a 9-2-0-0 record on the road, including winning both contests at Des Moines so far this season.

Dubuque has won eight of its last nine road games and the Saints lead the USHL with nine road victories this season.

3. Dubuque Development

The Fighting Saints will feature four 2008-affiliate call-ups this weekend in Des Moines. Nick Desiderio and Bexultan Makysh made their USHL debuts last weekend and will skate again for the Saints this weekend. Makysh logged an assist in Saturday's win for his first USHL point.

Kane Johnson will re-join the Saints after making his USHL debut in Des Moines on Nov. 15, while Xavier Lieb is called up for his USHL debut.

4. For the Win

Matthew Desiderio and Michael Barron each scored overtime game-winners for the Saints last weekend against Waterloo. Desiderio extended his career-high point-streak to eight games with points in both games last weekend, while Barron added four points in the series and leads the team with 11 goals and 20 points.

Dubuque is 5-0 in games decided during three-on-three overtime this season and has won nine of 13 one-goal games. Eight of the Saints' last 10 contests have been decided by a single goal.

5. Bucs Battle

The Saints and the Buccaneers both enter the weekend with key pieces out of the lineup due to participation at the World Jr. A Challenge. Second leading point-scorer Ben Kevan and top defenseman Edison Engle are both at the tournament with Team USA.

The Bucs have won six of their last 10 contests and have points in seven of those 10 games. Des Moines returns from a six-game spell away from the RecPlex, including a trip to Rochester, NY to play in the American Cup where the Bucs swept Green Bay.

Friday's game begins at 7 p.m. CST at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

