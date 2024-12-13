Steel Silenced by Cedar Rapids

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - In their final home game before the holiday break, the Chicago Steel (7-17-2-0, 16 pts.) conceded four straight goals to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (9-12-1-1, 20 pts.) before scoring in the final frame during a 4-1 loss at Fox Valley Ice Arena Friday night.

Steel forward Ashton Schultz scored his eighth goal of the season while on the power play in the third period, and goaltender Louka Cloutier made 22 saves in the loss.

Cedar Rapids forward Amine Hajibi had a handful of chances to squeak past Steel defenders and get to the net early in the first period, but Chicago pushed the speedy forward outside on his multiple breaks to prevent any opportunities.

The Steel created a strong look in the early going when Kolin Sisson navigated through defenders and gave a pass to Reid Conn, but Cedar Rapids was quick to the puck to eliminate the threat.

At the 13-minute mark of the period, Hajibi's prowess in the attacking zone paid off when he carried in on the left wing and sauced a pass to a sprinting Maxon Vig, who fired glove side on Cloutier for his first USHL goal.

The RoughRiders limited the Steel to just two shots on goal in the opening period.

The road team needed just 41 seconds of the second frame to add another goal as Bobby Williams got the puck in the high slot and ripped a shot off Cloutier's left pad that bounced directly to Hajibi for his seventh goal of the season.

Chicago had its best chance to get on the board not long after the RoughRiders' second goal when Sisson got a breakaway chance but lost his edge and the puck after getting bumped by a back checker.

The Steel continued to pressure in the offensive end when an Owen Tylec shot during the team's second power play of the night was kept out with a magnificent stop by RoughRiders netminder AJ Reyelts, who made the save with his right boot while down on his stomach.

Still looking for its first goal, Henry Major nearly made it happen for Chicago with a nifty play by passing to himself around a defender and creating a strong chance for Alex Calbeck in front, but he was denied by Reyelts.

Chicago forced Reyelts to make another series of difficult stops when Adam Valentini found Will Tomko in the slot for a Grade-A look, but the RoughRiders goalie again stood tall to keep the Steel off the scoreboard.

With time winding down in the middle frame, Chicago got the puck in a dangerous spot around the outskirts of the goal crease when Ryder Betzold intercepted the puck at the blue line and gave to Sisson down low, but his pass attempt was broken up, canceling out the chance.

Minutes later, Hajibi tallied his second goal of the period with a perfectly placed shot over the left shoulder of Cloutier to make it a 3-0 RoughRiders lead.

Cedar Rapids put forth 12 shots in the middle frame to own a 20-7 advantage through two periods.

The RoughRiders went to their first power play of the night early in the third period and made it count when Daniel Astapovich made a pretty play, spinning around outside the blue paint and dishing a pass cross-crease in one swift move to Noel Ohgren to make it a 4-0 lead.

Less than three minutes after the goal, Chicago earned its fourth power play of the game and finally broke through.

Taking a pass while skating in from the blue line, Hudson Gorski fired a wrist shot on goal that trampolined off the right pad of Reyelts and directly to the stick of Schultz for Chicago's only goal of the game.

Cedar Rapids limited Chicago to just 15 shots on goal, the lowest shot total for the Steel in a game this season.

The Steel will play one final game before the league-wide holiday break in Cedar Rapids against the RoughRiders on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:05 pm.

