Stars Drop Teddy Bear Toss Night Tilt to Storm
December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Tri-City Storm dealt the Lincoln Stars their fourth straight loss with a 5-2 win on Friday night at the Ice Box.
Atilla Lippai scored three goals to give Tri-City its fourth win in the last five games. The Storm moved five points back of first place while Lincoln (16-10-0-0) dropped to two points back.
Artemi Nizameyev scored twice in the first period, including eight seconds into the game. He added a power-play at the 9:32 mark for his sixth multi-goal game of the season.
Lippai scored a highlight-reel goal by deking to the front of the net from the near corner and potted home his third goal of the season at the 4:30 mark of the second. He added a second goal at the 15:41 mark for his first USHL multi-goal game and then completed the hat trick at the 14:11 mark of the third.
Matt Maltais netted the Teddy Bear toss goal by creating separation in the neutral zone and streaking in to score an unassisted goal at the 8:03 mark of the first. His eighth of the season tied the game up at 1-1.
Layne Loomer poked home a rebound on his second attempt at the top of the crease for his sixth goal of the season at the 17:22 mark of the second to bring the deficit back to two.
Lincoln wraps up the pre-Christmas schedule at Tri-City Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Saints Fall on Friday in Des Moines - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Drop Teddy Bear Toss Night Tilt to Storm - Lincoln Stars
- Steel Silenced by Cedar Rapids - Chicago Steel
- Tight Affair Goes Madison's Way. Jacks Fall 2-1 - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Goaltending Shines in 2-1 Victory for Madison - Madison Capitols
- Stampede Become Greatest In The Conference With Win Over Force - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Gameday Preview - Lincoln Stars
- Fighting Five: Saints Open Road Series at Buccaneers - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Outshoot Third Straight Opponent, Drop Third Straight Game - Lincoln Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.