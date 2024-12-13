Stars Drop Teddy Bear Toss Night Tilt to Storm

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Tri-City Storm dealt the Lincoln Stars their fourth straight loss with a 5-2 win on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Atilla Lippai scored three goals to give Tri-City its fourth win in the last five games. The Storm moved five points back of first place while Lincoln (16-10-0-0) dropped to two points back.

Artemi Nizameyev scored twice in the first period, including eight seconds into the game. He added a power-play at the 9:32 mark for his sixth multi-goal game of the season.

Lippai scored a highlight-reel goal by deking to the front of the net from the near corner and potted home his third goal of the season at the 4:30 mark of the second. He added a second goal at the 15:41 mark for his first USHL multi-goal game and then completed the hat trick at the 14:11 mark of the third.

Matt Maltais netted the Teddy Bear toss goal by creating separation in the neutral zone and streaking in to score an unassisted goal at the 8:03 mark of the first. His eighth of the season tied the game up at 1-1.

Layne Loomer poked home a rebound on his second attempt at the top of the crease for his sixth goal of the season at the 17:22 mark of the second to bring the deficit back to two.

Lincoln wraps up the pre-Christmas schedule at Tri-City Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

