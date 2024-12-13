Goaltending Shines in 2-1 Victory for Madison

The Wisconsin MooMoos hit the ice for the first time ever on Friday night as the Capitols transformed into the MooMoos for Wisconsin Night. In their first and only appearance ever, the MooMoos escaped with a 2-1 victory.

Ajay White stood tall for the Capitols in the game stopping 33 of 34 shots sent his way. White has allowed two or less goals in three straight contests, all wins for the Capitols. The St. Thomas commit improves to 8-3-1-0 on the season while holding a 2.44 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. White has won his last five games started.

Brendan Tighe scored and picked up an assist for the Capitols in the win on Friday night. Tighe scored the game's opening goal in the second period and assisted on Barabanov's game winning tally in the first minute of the third period. All six of Tighe's goals this season have come at home.

Egor Barabanov scored the game winning goal for Madison in the contest. The winner was his sixth goal of the season and second deciding goal since joining the team. He now has points in three straight games.

