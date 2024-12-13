Tight Affair Goes Madison's Way. Jacks Fall 2-1

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - Friday night the Muskegon Lumberjacks (16-7-2-1, 35 pts.) took to the road and to the ice at the Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena Middleton for the first leg of a two game set against the Madison Capitols (16-5-1-1, 34 pts.). Stephen Peck (New York, NY) stopped 18 of the 20 shots sent his way, but the Jacks weren't able to solve the goalie on the other end falling 2-1 in the end.

A scoreless first period led way to a goal quickly scored at the start of the second frame. Brendan Tighe intercepted the puck in the middle of the slot in the Muskegon zone and ripped a shot to the top far corner of the net for his 6th goal of the season. The unassisted goal made it 1-0 on favor of Madison just 2 minutes into the second period.

Later in the middle period the Jacks benefited from a pair of power plays one after the other. The second advantage proved fortuitous with a goal from David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) at the 15:21 mark of the frame. Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) received the puck in the neutral zone after a Madison clearing attempt. Barrett Dexheimer (Edina, MN) made his way through the middle of the ice and received a pass from Radivojevic on his way into the offensive zone. Dexheimer dropped a pass to the near side wall for Klee who took a step towards the middle and released a shot to the back of the net for his team leading 11th of the season.

Tied back up 1-1 at the start of the third period the Caps took the lead once again with another quick strike at the start of the frame. This time it was Egor Barabonov who used a toe drag to pull the puck closer to his body and use the defenseman as a screen allowing for a bit of deception to get the puck to the back of the net.

A late push from the Lumberjacks in the final 5 minutes of the game added shots on goal, but were all turned aside leading the Capitols to the 2-1 victory.

Peck (7-3-1-1) earned the loss on his record despite the strong performance while Ajay White (8-3-1-0) stopped 33 of the 34 shots fired by the Lumberjacks on his way to the victory.

Tomorrow night the Jacks and Caps close out the weekend series with the final game before the holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT at the Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena Middleton. Broadcast and more information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

