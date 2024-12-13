Gameday Preview

December 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. STORM

When: Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Control The Momentum

- Lincoln led 2-1 and went on the power play at the 8:19 mark of the second period but surrendered a shorthanded tally 1:25 later. Sioux City scored the final four goals last night to skate away with a 5-2 win. The Stars are 0-for-12 on the power play in their last three games and their three shorthanded goals allowed are tied for the second-most in the USHL.

Key 2: Strong Final 20

- The Stars are being outscored, 5-2, in the third period during this three-game losing streak. Lincoln led, 31-16, in shots on goal after two periods last night but was outshot, 14-9, in the third last night. The Stars are 0-6 when trailing after two periods but are 13-0 when leading after 40 minutes.

Key 3: Bruno Boost

- Stars forward Bruno Idzan made an immediate impact in his season debut last night, scoring and adding an assist. He tied the game up in the first period and then set up his linemate, Daniel Shlaine, in the second period. Idzan scored 21 goals in 19 games with KHL Sisak in the Alps Hockey League in Europe this fall before joining the Stars this week. He finished with a team-high tying five shots last night vs. Sioux City.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.