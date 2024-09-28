Stars Look to Complete Weekend Sweep of Green Bay
September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
STARS vs. GAMBLERS
When: Saturday, Sep. 28 at 6:05 p.m.
Where: Ice Box
Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation
Key 1: Keep The Goals Coming
- The Stars broke a home opener record with nine goals last night and now lead the USHL with 15 goals through three games. Lincoln has scored at least five goals in a game twice and has had 11 different players light the lamp. Daniel Shlaine leads the entire USHL with four goals.
Key 2: Make More History
- In addition to breaking the franchise record for goals in a home opener the Stars also scored nine times in a game for the first time since March 10, 2021; a 9-4 win vs. Sioux Falls. Shlaine became the first Star to record a hat trick on home ice since Lucas Wahlin did it March 26, 2022 vs. Waterloo. It was also the second ever Stars hat trick in a home opener, joining Brandon Bochenski's three-goal game against Omaha Oct. 6, 2000.
Key 3: Limit Pucks On Net
- It's been a simple recipe for success for the Stars through three games: score five-or-more goals and surrender 21 shots against. Madison put 21 pucks on net two Fridays ago in a 5-2 Lincoln win and Green Bay recorded the same amount of shots last night. Yan Shostak started each of the Stars' first three games and has a superb 1.68 GAA and .931 SV% early on this season.
