Capitols Fall 1-0 to Muskegon
September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols News Release
Muskegon edged Madison 1-0 in a defensive battle. Davis Borozinskis scored the game's lone goal on the power play at 7:26 of the third period, with assists from Vaclav Nestrasil and Cameron Aucoin.
Ajay White was stellar in net for Madison, stopping 27 of 28 shots, while Muskegon's Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev earned the shutout.
