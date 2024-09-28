Sisson Scores Twice to Lift Steel Over Phantoms

September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - In the finale of their home opening weekdn, the Chicago Steel (3-1-0-0, 6 pts.) were backed by a pair of goals from Kolin Sisson and a tally from Owen Tylec to come away victorious in a thrilling 3-2 win over the Youngstown Phantoms (2-2-0-0, 4 pts.) Saturday night.

Goaltender Louka Cloutier was a force in the crease, stopping 27 of 29 shots to keep the Steel in the driver's seat.

It took Youngstown just 31 seconds into the game to get on the scoreboard after Adam Benak disrupted a Steel blue line pass to create a 2-on-1 rush, eventually leading to a backdoor slam dunk for Michael Mesic.

A physical first period continued after the Phantoms goal and led to a Chicago man advantage three minutes in. The Steel held the zone for most of the power play but got few shots to the net, resulting in a successful first kill for Youngstown.

Shortly after the power play, Youngstown got behind the Steel defense on a 2-on-1, but Cloutier made a superb stop. A sizable scrum ensued after the whistle, resulting in another Steel power play that the Phantoms eventually killed off.

Later in the third period while on their third power play of the period, Sisson had a grade-A chance on a backdoor feed but his shot missed the mark and ricocheted off Youngstown netminder Owen Lepak who dove cross-crease to make the stop.

The Phantoms got their first advantage with five minutes left in the period and maintained the attacking end for most of the two minutes, featuring plenty of great chances on net-front plays, but Cloutier made a series of complex stops to keep it a one-goal deficit.

With three minutes left in the period, Chicago went to its fourth power play of the period and finally broke through to tie the game at one.

While collapsing the box in the slot, Owen Tylec dished a pass to Will Tomko between the faceoff circles. With his head up to the net, Tomko flexed the stick and fired a pass to Sisson at the right wing who fired a shot that beat Lepak five-hole.

The second period was again highlighted with penalties, but it was Youngstown, who entered the night as the most penalized team in the league, that would have to kill both a double-minor and then a five-minute major penalty in the latter half of the frame, resulting in two impressive stands by the Youngstown penalty killers.

Even with 13 minutes of power play time in the second, Chicago was outshot by Youngstown 11-8.

The home team took its first lead of the game early in the third period after Adam Valentini displayed great patience and dished a cross-crease pass to Tylec who fired his goal of the season past Lepak.

Just over 90 seconds later, Chicago scored what would become the game-winning goal. Callum Croskery flung a long pass to Sisson to send him on a breakaway, and Sisson finished with a beautiful goal over the blocker of Lepak.

Youngstown made it slightly interesting with a goal with 14 seconds left in regulation and got one final shot attempt on an offensive zone faceoff with five seconds left, but it missed wide, ending the game.

Chicago will take to the road for the first time during the regular season and take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints in Iowa on Friday, October 4 at 7:05 pm CT.

The Steel will return home the following night and host the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 5 at 6:05 pm CT. Fans can bring their dog to Saturday's game for Pucks and Pups Night presented by PetSuites.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush: Friday, October 4 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 5 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites

Saturday, October 12 at Omaha Lancers (6:05 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.