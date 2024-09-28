Hawks' Special Teams Surge

September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored their first three power play goals of the season Saturday at Young Arena during a 4-3 victory against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

It is the fourth consecutive season Waterloo has won their home opener. Last fall, the Hawks prevailed by the same score against the Omaha Lancers.

For the first time in this young campaign, the Black Hawks conceded the first goal of a game. After holding the Buccaneers to one shot for more than 12 minutes, Des Moines won a draw in their own zone and sprang up ice two-on-one. Calvin Vachon stopped Ashton Dahms' initial attempt, but that left a tap-in rebound for Theo Kiss.

Waterloo answered on the power play with 3:40 left in the period. Goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau was without his goal stick, and that's where Dylan Compton blasted his attempt originating from the deep slot. Kaeden Hawkins set up the one-timer.

Dylan Compton cashed in again on the next Hawks' power play after a significant turning point in the mid-second. The Buccaneers were actually on the advantage and believed they had gone in front, but the goal was disallowed due to a cross-checking penalty on Jacob Jastrzebski. After a four-on-four sequence, Compton struck from the top of the left circle at 9:21.

Two-and-a-half minutes later, Matthew Lansing jammed in his first USHL goal, poking his own rebound between the pipes from the top of the crease. At the other end of the rink, that was the same spot where Reese Shaw redirected a feed on the next Bucs power play at 14:10.

The Hawks' third power play goal of the night proved to be the winner. At 2:48 of the third period, Nicholas Kosiba pounced on the rebound of Brock Schultz's shot, flipping the puck over a lunging Seguin-Lescarbeau.

The Buccaneers also notched a third period power play score. Moments after winning the first faceoff of that advantage, the puck came to Jack Kernan between the circles, putting him in position to make it a one-goal game with 7:46 to go.

Waterloo killed off an even-later Des Moines power play, leaving the Buccaneers two-for-seven during the game. The Hawks held the Bucs to four total shots in the final period, and Vachon made 22 total saves for the win.

The Black Hawks play six of their next seven games on the road, including a rematch with the Buccaneers in West Des Moines on Friday. The only Waterloo home game during that span will be on October 11th against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Des Moines 1 1 1 - 3

Waterloo 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Kiss 1 (Dahms, Bewick), 12:56. 2, Waterloo, Compton 1 (Hawkins, Townsend), 16:20 (PP). Penalties-Orrey Dm (slashing), 1:48; Monnich Hagen Dm (hooking), 15:57.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Compton 2 (Townsend, McMorrow), 9:21 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Lansing 1 (Morich, Huck), 11:57. 5, Des Moines, Shaw 1 (Kernan, Baran), 14:10 (PP). Penalties-Schultz Wat (checking from behind), 6:47; Jastrzebski Dm (cross checking), 7:48; Huck Wat (boarding), 9:30; Nycz Wat (kneeing), 12:30; Compton Wat (cross checking), 14:57.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Kosiba 1 (Schultz, Monteiro), 2:48 (PP). 7, Des Moines, Kernan 2 (Jastrzebski), 12:14 (PP). Penalties-Dyer Dm (roughing), 1:53; Monnich Hagen Dm (kneeing), 4:52; Kosiba Wat (slashing), 7:23; Peddle Wat (interference), 12:09; Nycz Wat (kneeing), 13:15.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 7-14-4-25. Waterloo 13-6-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 2 / 7; Waterloo 3 / 5.

Goalies-Des Moines, Seguin-Lescarbeau 1-1-0-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 2-0-0-0 (25 shots-22 saves).

A-2,127

