Parsons Steals Shootout Win for Steel in Home Opener

September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - In their first game of the season on home ice, the Chicago Steel (2-1-0-0, 4 pts.) won 3-2 in a shootout over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (0-1-1-1, 2 pts.). The game featured another Jack Parsons masterclass with 43 regulation saves and three shootout stops in his second win of the year.

Defenseman Chris Reiniger scored his first goal of the season and Will Tomko posted his first career goal for the Steel. Ryder Betzold had the lone goal for either team in the shootout.

It was Chicago's first victory over Muskegon since the final weekend of the 2022-2023 season, as Muskegon won all seven of last season's meetings between the two teams.

Muskegon pushed the pace early in the first period, pressuring the Chicago defense with looks in the attacking zone, but it was the Steel who broke through with the game's first goal five and a half minutes in.

Following an offensive zone faceoff win, Charlie Pardue grabbed the puck off the left half-wall and skated to the net, finding Reiniger on a perfect back door feed to break open the scoring. It was the first goal of the season for Reiniger after scoring twice last season.

Chicago was assessed a hooking penalty late in the opening period, but a Muskegon penalty would cancel out the penalty kill and give Chicago an abbreviated man advantage.

The Steel held the offensive zone for almost a minute but couldn't get a quality shot away.

As the Steel power play expired, Muskegon had a breakaway look after forcing a turnover, but Parsons made a great save to keep the Steel in front.

Chicago came out firing to start the second frame and extended its lead to two goals less than four minutes into the period.

After gaining possession at the blue line, Callum Croskery skated left and dished a pass to Aidan Dyer who made an incredible no-look pass behind him for Tomko to make it 2-0.

The Lumberjacks offered a hasty reply 32 secondslater as Tynan Lawrence tallied his second goal of the season to bring Muskegon to within one.

It took just over one minute after their first goal for Muskegon to tie the game at two on Jack Galenek's second goal of the year off a cross-crease feed.

At 13:20 of the third period, Muskegon nearly took its first lead of the game but Parsons made another timely stop to keep the contest tied.

Both squads shared their looks throughout the remainder of regulation, but neither found the back of the net, taking the opening game of the weekend to overtime.

Just 39 seconds into the extra frame, Owen Tylec made a move to the net, drawing a Muskegon penalty, giving Chicago an overtime power play. Despite several good looks from Chicago, the Lumberjacks bent without breaking and survived the penalty kill.

Muskegon pushed back, but Parsons continued to own his crease, extending the game to a shootout.

Lumberjacks goaltender Stephen Peck and Parsons stopped the first round of shots, but Betzold came through with a snipe in the bottom of the second for the Steel which was all that was needed to secure the win.

Chicago will wrap up Opening Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:05 pm with a pregame tailgate slated before the game featuring live music, face painting, inflatable games, and more. The tailgate is weather permitting and will start two hours before puck drop outside the arena.

After Saturday's game, fans can lace up their skates and hit the ice for the first Skate with the Steel of the season.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.