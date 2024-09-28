Saints Weather Storm with Win in Home Opener

September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (2-1-0-0, 4 pts) rolled in their home opener on Friday night with a 5-1 win over the Tri-City Storm (0-1-1-1, 2 pts).

For the first time this season, the Fighting Saints opened the scoring on Friday when Charlie Arend won a faceoff back to Cooper Dennis and Dennis ripped a snapshot for his first-career USHL goal.

Dennis' first goal came at 10:59 of the first before Dennis helped setup Torkel Jennersjö for a one-timer that put the Saints ahead by two at 15:13. Matthew Desiderio logged his first of three points on the night with an assist on Jennersjö's second in as many games.

Dubuque entered the game with just one goal on six power-play chances, but they bucked that trend on Friday. After killing off a penalty in the final 4:22 of the second period, the Saints drew a tripping penalty right as they finished the penalty kill. On the ensuing power play, Josh Niedermayer lofted a shot in from the point that Colin Frank hacked away at. With 46 seconds left in the period, Desiderio swooped in to clean up the rebound and put the Saints ahead 3-0 with his first goal of the season.

Early in the third, Desidero took a pass from Frank and launched a shot toward the net. The puck hit Jonathan Morello, settled it with his back to the goal and pushed a backhand past Adam Dybal for his first USHL goal.

The Saints power play cashed in for a second time in the third period at 4:49 with Heikki Ruohonen's first USHL goal from Josh Giuliani and Lucas Van Vliet on a quick-passing play for a Ruohonen one-timer. It was Dubuque's second power-play goal on four chances, doubling their power-play goal total from the first two games of the season.

Dylan Johnson made some flashy saves in the third period, facing the most pressure in the final frame. He stopped nine of 10 in the third and 23 of 24 overall for his first win of the season.

Dubuque's penalty kill cracked for the first time this season, but still stopped three of four Tri-City chances. The Saints have now stopped 10 of 11 total power plays this season.

The Fighting Saints are back in action for a pair of home games next weekend on Friday against the Chicago Steel and Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

