Shlaine Hat Trick Highlights Historic Home Opener

Daniel Shlaine scored three goals and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Green Bay Gamblers, 9-1, on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Darian Anderson, Gio Digiuliani and Michael Sandruck all scored their first USHL goals and Lincoln (2-1-0-0) erupted for five goals in the second period. The Stars broke their record for goals in a home opener, surpassing the 1999 and 2006 games.

"It doesn't matter which line is on the ice," head coach Rocky Russo said. "All four of those lines are going to compete, all four of those lines are going to make plays. We've got 14 really good forwards who are all capable of coming up with a big goal or play when we need it."

Shlaine recorded the Stars' first hat trick since Keaton Peters lit the lamp three times Nov. 24, 2023 at Sioux Falls. It also was Lincoln's first hat trick on home ice since Lucas Wahlin sent the hats flying March 26, 2022 vs. Waterloo. The three-goal effort was also the second by a Star in a home opener and the first since Brandon Bochenski did it Oct. 6, 2000 vs. Omaha.

"It was a pretty exciting game,"Shlaine said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates. We brought some energy. Obviously a great first (home) game, great home opener, great fans. We had a blast."

The Stars scored seven goals in a game seven times last season, most recently Feb. 3 vs. Omaha, but had not scored nine times in a game since March 10, 2021 with a 9-4 win vs. Sioux Falls. Lincoln's 15 goals through the first three games of the 2024-25 season lead the USHL.

Shlaine got the fun started with a wrist shot from between the circles at the 8:43 mark of the first after Kade Kohanski forced an offensive-zone turnover. Shlaine whacked home the rebound after Dashel Oliver was robbed on a point-blank shot at the 11:01 mark of the second and then finished off the hat trick with a five-on-three power-play goal 2:32 later.

Jack Pechar and Caeden Herrington both scored power-play goals as Lincoln went 3-for-5 on the power play. Pechar, who tied for the team lead with six power-play goals last season, slipped the puck through near-post side on a shot from the base of the left-wing circle off a drop pass from Layne Loomer at the 11:35 mark of the first. Herrington let a one-timer rip from the left point at the 16:09 mark of the third.

The Stars scored all five of their goals in the second period in a 4:44 span, including three goals in 1:26 beginning with Shlaine's hat trick tally. Lefty Markonidis slipped behind the defense and hit the post on a breakaway but Digiuliani scooped up the rebound at the 14:32 mark.

Twenty seven seconds after Diguilian got on the board, Anderson put a cap on the crazy period by settling a bouncing puck inside the right-wing circle and flicking it in for the final goal of the five-goal frame.

Matt Maltais scored the first goal of the frame with a wrist shot between the circles off a handoff pass from Anderson at the 10:!5 mark.

Sandruck scored Lincoln's final goal at the 19:20 mark of the third directly off a Digiulian faceoff win and sniped the puck top left corner.

"I didn't even look at the net when I was shooting," Sandruck said. "I didn't know it went in for about three seconds. People started looking at me so I just celebrated. I didn't really know that it went in."

Green Bay broke up the shutout bid 3:52 into the third on a power-play goal by Aidan Park.

