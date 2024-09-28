Stampede Plagued by Special Teams

September 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Sioux City Musketeers 6-3 to incur their first loss. Failures on the penalty kill plagued the Herd early and two late goals from Noah Kosick and Joe Belisle were not enough to bounce back.

The Stampede tailed the first goal of the game with a rebound shot from Javon Moore. Moore earned his goal after a shot attempt from Noah Urness was blocked by Samuel Urban, the Sioux City goaltender. The Herd's Bryce Ingles received the first penalty of the night. Only 19 seconds into the Stampede's kill, Sioux City tied the game up. The Herd's second penalty game with less than two minutes remaining in the period. An interference call on defenseman Matthew Grimes, allowed Sioux City to take the lead. The two power-play goals gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead into the second.

The second saw similar special teams issues for the Herd. On their second power play of the period, the Herd allowed a short-handed goal by Trey Jefferis. The Stampede made their first kill of the night halfway through the game after Filip Nordberg served two for charging. The Stampede headed into the third period with a 2-goal deficit.

Sioux City tallied two more goals early in the third period. Their first goal came at 1:49 of the period with a shot from Olivers Murnieks. The second goal was the Musketeer's fourth special team goal of the night and put the Herd down 4 goals. The Stampede added two goals just 34 seconds apart in an attempted comeback. The first came from 16-year-old Noah Kosick, who tipped in a shot from Hayden Reid. Joe Belisle, then, misled one past Urban to get the Stampede within two goals. The two goals were not enough for a comeback by the Herd. An empty netter from the Musketeers sealed the 6-3 game.

The Stampede led Sioux City in shots on goal 35-18, outshooting them 17-5 in the third period.

Goaltender Aiden Wright started in net for the Herd but was pulled at 4:07 of the third period. He made 11 saves and now holds a .852 save percentage for the season. Back-up goaltender Ryan Manzella played nearly 15 minutes in the third period and made one save.

The Stampede face-off against the Lincoln Star next Saturday for the 2024-25 Home Opener. The puck will drop at 6:05 pm, but the party starts at 3:30 with a pre-game tailgate. The first 1,000 kids get a Stampede replica jersey and festivities include face-painting, a scavenger hunt, balloon art by Mr. Twister, and much more. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Stampede office.

