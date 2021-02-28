Stars Carry 3-2 Lead Through Third Period

Texas Stars left wing Tye Felhaber takes a shot against the Iowa Wild

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars left wing Tye Felhaber takes a shot against the Iowa Wild(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, maintained a 3-2 lead through the third period tonight to rebound and top the Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tonight. Two unanswered goals in the second period pushed Texas to the win in the last of four games at home.

For the fourth time in five meetings this season, Iowa would strike first. On a rebound in front of the net Joseph Cramarossa was able to get by the pad of Tomas Sholl to score his second goal of the season. The goal came more than halfway through the first period as Iowa took the lead.

Texas responded in five minutes as the Stars carried momentum from a power play into their forecheck. Jake Slaker pealed the puck off the boards, and it bounced to Nick Moutrey in the slot. His shot trickled past Dereck Baribeau in goal but did not cross the line until Nick Baptiste swat the puck off Wild defenseman Ryan O'Rourke and into the open net. It was Baptiste's second goal of the season after scoring the Stars first goal of the year in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 5.

The Wild turned things around before the end of the period. Gabriel Dumont extended his league-leading point streak to eight games, as a rebound bounced off his leg with eight seconds left in the first period. The goal came on the power play as Iowa finished the night 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Sholl remained perfect for the Stars from there and would finish the game with 26 saves for his second consecutive win. Helping him to that result was Adam Mascherin who whipped in an early second period goal to tie the game at 2-2. Riley Damiani teed up a chance for Mascherin to bury his fourth goal of the year and the winger sailed the shot from the center of the offensive zone less than two minutes into the middle period.

Things progressively got more physical in the game after a booming check from Julius Honka on Connor Dewar that built the tension on the ice and brought plenty of scrums after the whistle. Texas maintained composure and grabbed the lead later in the period immediately following the end of a power play.

Damiani was at the center of the play as he curled into the right circle before faking out Baribeau and dishing a pass to Tye Felhaber on the left side of the net. The winger easily slipped the puck into the open net for his third goal of the year and the eventual game winning tally.

Although Texas finished the night 0-for-6 on the power play, the team was on the man advantage three times in the third period as they attempted to keep Iowa from a tying goal. With Baribeau out of the net in the final minute of the period, Sholl made several key stops to lead the Stars to the win. It was Baribeau's first regulation loss of the season as the Wild goaltender made 29 saves.

Texas takes to the road for their next three games, facing the Tucson Roadrunners in each game. The three-game series begins on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT and the Stars will play three games in four nights at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Tye Felhaber (TEX) 2. Riley Damiani (TEX) 3. Nick Baptiste (TEX)

