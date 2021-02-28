Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Close Four-Game Season Series Today in Cleveland

February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), close their four-game season series against the Cleveland Monsters today at 12:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

Entwistle, Chalupa and Regula Strike in Setback to Monsters

Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk registered two assists and forwards MacKenzie Entwistle, Matej Chalupa, and defenseman Alec Regula scored, but the IceHogs fell to the Cleveland Monsters 6-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last night.

Series Closes Tonight

The IceHogs and Monsters wrap up their four-game head-to-head season series today at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The contest also ends a stretch of four consecutive meetings between the two clubs this week with the Monsters holding a 2-1-0 record.

Hogs Reach 1,000 AHL Games Today

Today marks the 1,000 contest and IceHogs AHL history. Through 999 games, the Hogs hold an all-time record of 494-397-55-53.

Kalynuk Picks Up Where He Left Off

After being re-assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks Friday, Kalynuk recorded two assists last night and now has a goal and three assists for four points in his first three professional games with the IceHogs.

What A Year It Has Been

Even though there have only been three road games for the IceHogs so far this year after an extended offseason, the club celebrated their last road win exactly a year ago today, a 5-4 victory at Texas on Feb. 28, 2020. Forward Brandon Hagel scored the game-winning goal and goalie Collin Delia made 30 saves.

2020-21 Regular-Season Record:

Rockford: 1-6-1-0, 3 points (6th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 2-3-1-0, 3 points (5th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 24-31-5-2, 55 points (8th, North Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 22 Monsters at IceHogs 2-7 L Recap & Highlights

Feb. 23 Monsters at IceHogs 3-2 W Recap & Highlights

Feb. 27 IceHogs at Monsters 3-6 L Recap & Highlights

Feb. 28 IceHogs at Monsters 12:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

38-41-3-1

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (2nd season with Monsters)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

