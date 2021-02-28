American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, their game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #90 - Rockford at Cleveland - from Sun., Feb. 28 to TBD

