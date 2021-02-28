American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, their game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #90 - Rockford at Cleveland - from Sun., Feb. 28 to TBD
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.