The following was recently released to the media by the American Hockey League. All tickets purchased for today's game will be honored for the rescheduled date when it is announced. Additionally, fans may request refunds or exchange their ticket for an upcoming game based on availability. Contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information.

February 28, 2021

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGES

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, their game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

