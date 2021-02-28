Barracuda Erase Three-Goal Hole, Down Reign 6-3

February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - After nearly a full two-week layoff, the Barracuda (2-2-1-0) finally returned to the ice on Saturday, only to fall into a three-goal deficit after 20 minutes. But in the second, the team would reel off four-straight goals before adding two empty-netters late in the third to seal the 6-3 win over the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) (1-7-1-0) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose.

- Kurtis Gabriel (1), in his Barracuda debut, collected a Gordie Howe hat-trick as he scored, fought, and added an assist in Saturday's victory. Gabriel also put a team-best nine shots on net and his goal turned out to be the GWG

- Fredrick Handemark (1, 2) collected his first two goals of his AHL career and added an assist. Handemark scored San Jose's first and sixth tallies of the night

- Joachim Blichfeld (4) netted his team-leading fourth of the year, extending his point streak to four games (4G, 3A)

- Joel Kellman (1) scored and added an assist and now has points in three-straight games (1G, 4A). For Kellman, Saturday was his fifth multi-point game of his AHL career

- Antti Suomela (1) potted an empty-netter for his first of the year, extending his point streak to four games (1G, 3A)

- After giving up three goals on 14 Ontario shots in the first, Josef Korenar (1-0-0-0) earned the win on Saturday in his season debut, stopping all 22 shots he faced in the game's final 40 minutes

- Jeff Viel dropped the mitts for his first fighting major of 2021, and also put a team-best nine shots on net

- San Jose's four-goal second was the most goals scored in a period this season

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.