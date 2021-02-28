Today's Game at Cleveland Postponed

February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

The Rockford IceHogs head home to BMO Harris Bank Center to open a four-game homestand starting Wednesday, Mar. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

