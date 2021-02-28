Today's Game at Cleveland Postponed
February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
The Rockford IceHogs head home to BMO Harris Bank Center to open a four-game homestand starting Wednesday, Mar. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!
Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!
Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!
