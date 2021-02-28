Miner's First Pro Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win over Roadrunners

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Trent Miner turned aside all 20 shots he faced to collect his first professional shutout and help propel Colorado to a 1-0 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday. Forward Mike Vecchione's first goal as an Eagle would prove to be the game-winner, as Colorado claimed five of a possible six points in the three-game series against the Roadrunners. Miner also notched his first professional point with an assist on the Vecchione marker.

Vecchione would stake the Eagles the early lead when he drove the net and slammed a rebound past Tucson goalie Connor LaCouvee to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 5:54 into the contest. Each team would earn one opportunity on the power play in the first period, but neither side would be able to produce a goal and the Eagles and Roadrunners would head to the first intermission with Colorado enjoying a 1-0 advantage.

The Eagles would continue to pour on the pressure in the second period, outshooting Tucson, 13-4. The effort was aided by four Colorado power plays, including 1:47 on a 5-on-3 man-advantage. However, the Roadrunners would flex their muscle on the penalty kill, shutting down all four power plays and allowing the two teams to exit the ice for the second intermission with the Eagles still clinging to a 1-0 lead.

Colorado would continue to keep Tucson away from the net in the final 20 minutes, holding the Roadrunners to just eight shots in the third period. Tucson would pull LaCouvee in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of the contest, but Miner and company would not be beat, and the Eagles would hold on for the 1-0 win.

Colorado outshot the Roadrunners, 37-20, as Colorado went 0-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history on Friday, March 5th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

