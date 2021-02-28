Roadrunners Held off Scoreboard in Second Loss of Season

Loveland, Colorado - The Tucson Roadrunners wrapped up their road series with the Colorado Eagles Saturday night, suffering their second loss of the season, after conceding the lone goal six minutes into the first period.

Colorado opened up the scoring with a goal by Mike Vecchione less than six minutes into the first period, his first of the season. Despite several scoring chances for both teams, the final 54:06 would be without another goal, and Colorado would make out with a 1-0 win. Tucson was held scoreless for the first time all season, with all 20 shots on goal being turned away. Eagles rookie goaltender Trent Miner earned his first AHL shutout. Connor LaCouvee made his first start in net for Tucson, making 36 saves on 37 shots, including some breakaway saves that kept the Roadrunners in the game. The Roadrunners drop to 5-2 on the season, while Colorado improves to 3-3-2-0. These two teams won't face off again until April 22 in Tucson, in another three-game set.

The Roadrunners return home for a three-game series with the Texas Stars. Game one will be Wednesday night, March 3rd at the Tucson Convention Center at 7:00 p.m. You can listen to the game in Tucson on FOX 1450 AM and on the iHeart Radio app or watch the game on AHL TV.

THEY SAID IT

"Our penalty-kill was very strong tonight, and [Connor] LaCouvee made big saves. Unfortunately, we shied away from shooting the puck and took far too many penalties."

Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin after the game on his takeaways from Saturday night's 1-0 defeat to Colorado.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

POTENT PENALTY-KILL - The Roadrunners were a perfect five-for-five on the penalty-kill Saturday night against Colorado, improving to 24/26 on the season, tied for second-best in the AHL with Hartford. Their 18.2 power-play percentage ranks first in the AHL Pacific Division as well.

