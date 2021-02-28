Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Prepare for Four-Game Homestand Starting this Week at the BMO

February 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs face off with the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs face off with the Grand Rapids Griffins(Rockford IceHogs)

Rockford, IL - Forward Mitch Fossier registered his first pro goal and added an assist in a wild, high-scoring contest that saw the Cleveland Monsters (1-2-1-0) pull away from the Rockford IceHogs (0-5-1-0) 7-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday night. The IceHogs' season-opening winless skid reaches a team-record six games. Recap Highlights

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Rockford, IL - Forward Evan Barratt scored his first professional goal and goalie Cale Morris records his first professional win to help the Rockford IceHogs (1-5-1-0) to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Cleveland Monsters (1-3-1-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday evening. Recap Highlights

Saturday, February 27 at Cleveland Monsters

Cleveland, OH - Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk registered two assists and forwards MacKenzie Entwistle, Matej Chalupa, and defenseman Alec Regula scored, but the Rockford IceHogs (1-6-1-0) fell to the Cleveland Monsters (2-3-1-0) 6-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday evening. Recap Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 1-6-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 1-4-0-0

Away: 0-2-1-0

Last 10 Games: 1-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Brad Morrison, Chris Wilkie (3)

Assists: Cody Franson (4)

Points: Brad Morrison, Chris Wilkie, Wyatt Kalynuk, Evan Barratt, Cody Franson (4)

Penalty Minutes: Andrei Altybarmakian, John Quenneville (17)

Power-Play Goals: Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, D.J. Busdeker (1)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (3)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin, Mitchell Fossier (1)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie, Dylan McLaughlin (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Isaak Phillips (1)

Wins: Cale Morris (1)

GAA: Cale Morris (2.25)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.941)

League Leaders:

Forward Chris Wilkie leads the American Hockey League with two shorthanded goals and is tied for first with two shorthanded points.

Forward John Quenneville is tied for fourth in the AHL with six minor penalties.

Goaltender Cale Morris is 20th in the AHL with a 2.25 goals-against average.

Forward Andrei Altybarmakian leads all AHL rookies with 17 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes:

Hogs and Monsters' Series Finale Postponed

On Sunday morning, the American Hockey League announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters, the game scheduled that day against the IceHogs in Cleveland has been postponed. The two clubs battled in three consecutive contests starting Monday with the IceHogs holding a 1-2-0-0 head-to-head record. Full Details

Hogs to Play 1,000 AHL Game on Wednesday

The Rockford IceHogs look to play in their 1,000 contest in team AHL history on Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Through 999 games, the Hogs hold an all-time record of 494-397-55-53.

Kalynuk Picks Up Where He Left Off

After being re-assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks Friday, Kalynuk recorded two assists last night and now has a goal and three assists for four points in his first three professional games with the IceHogs.

Chicago Quartet Makes Immediate Impact

On Friday, defensemen Nicolas Beaudin, Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Reese Johnson were re-assigned to the IceHogs from the Chicago Blackhawks and goaltender Collin Delia was sent to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks on a conditioning assignment. All four appeared in Saturday's showdown at Cleveland with Kalynuk earning two assists, Beaudin with an assist, Johnson with a shot and two penalty minutes and Delia with 24 saves.

Mitchell Approaching 500 Professional Games

Through 495 professional games in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and overseas, IceHogs team captain Garrett Mitchell has racked up 71 goals and 85 assists for 156 points.

This Week:

IceHogs vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Wednesday, Mar. 3

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: 0-1-0-0 head-to-head; 3-1 L at RFD on Feb. 18, 21-19-1-0 series record last five seasons

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Saturday, Mar. 6

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: 0-0-1-0 head-to-head; 3-2 OTL at IA on Feb. 13, 14-18-4-1 series record last five seasons

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Sunday, Mar. 7

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.