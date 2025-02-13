Stanley Johnson Shines in South Bay Return, Lakers Fall to Spurs

February 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (5-12) fell to the Austin Spurs (12-6) 109-102 Wednesday night at home at UCLA Health Training Center. Forward Stanley Johnson posted a team-high 26 points in his return to South Bay along with four rebounds and three assists.

Guard Grayson Murphy ignited the Lakers' offense with two consecutive threes made from deep. Murphy tallied eight points in the first five minutes of play, but the Spurs overpowered to finish the quarter with a 28-21 lead. Austin extended their lead to 13 with a 10-4 run to start the second period of play and fueled through the half 57-41, outshooting the Lakers by a 43.4 percent to 29.8 percent margin from the field. The Lakers outscored the Spurs 25-18 in the third period to finish the quarter trailing by nine points. South Bay cut the Spurs' lead to just five points with 7:10 remaining with a jump shot made by guard Sir'Jabari Rice. The Lakers stayed within seven points of the Spurs with a minute left in the game, however Austin refused a comeback and sealed their victory with a layup by guard Jamaree Bouyea with 31.4 seconds on the clock.

Guard DaJuan Gordon tallied his second double-double of the regular season and matched a career-high boards with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals. Murphy finished with 16 points in his fourth straight game in double-figure scoring along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Rice notched a regular-season high 21 points off the bench accompanied by five rebounds, five assists and a team-high three steals. Also in his return to South Bay, forward Joirdon Nicholas added 10 points, a season-high eight rebounds, two assists and one block off the bench.

Spurs guard Malachi Flynn led Austin with 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Forward Harrison Ingram coupled 21 points and 14 rebounds to go with six assists.

Forward David Duke Jr. contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a game-high four steals and one block while Bouyea added 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

